This Hover Car Won the 2017 Car of the Future Design Contest

A hover car to drive around has been in many people’s imagination, maybe since the Jetsons were a thing. And many of us were hoping to see them appearing in design contests, but with very little satisfaction to talk about. Luckily for us, that thing finally happened and a hover car did appear during the DesignJunction 2017. Not only that but The Float, as this car is called, won this design competition held by Renault aimed at looking at potential cars of the future.

This year’s emphasis during this competition was placed on electric power, autonomous driving and connected technologies. The participants were MA Industrial Design students and were judged by Anthony Lo and Nick Rhodes from the Renault senior design team.

The top three finalists were Stephanie Chang Liu with her Flo design featuring three differently sized vehicles depending on need. Tuna Yenici placed with his Vue vehicle, while Yunchen Cai designed The Float here by using Maglev tech rather than wheels. Cai won the contest with his creation and spent two weeks at the Renault design studios in Paris during this summer.

The Flo, one of the runner-ups of the competition, had three different-sized vehicles. One was for freight transport, the other one for personal transport, and the last for shared transportation. A sort of bus/taxi of the future, if you will. Tuna Yenici, on the other hand, designed the Vue – which is inspired by the relationship between owners and their pets.

The winner of the competition, the Float, as it’s called, looks an awful lot like a bubble in transit. It makes use of Maglev tech – which, in all fairness, is still far away from being in use on our present-day highways. This Maglev tech is in use today, however, but it’s restricted mostly to the Hyperloop train at the moment. This hover car is also designed to be non-directional, meaning that it doesn’t turn like an average car would. Because of that, however, it can move in any direction without actually having to turn around.

This design is able to support several pods at once, in which case The Float looks like a clump of bubbles in transit. Two or more of these pods can be attached together via a magnetic belt around their exterior – thus making it possible for more people to travel together. Another interesting thing about this hover car is that it could work via an app, and call one anytime you need one. This means that don’t necessarily need to own it – thus making them accessible to everyone.

