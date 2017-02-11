Hilda – The Long-Forgotten Plus-Size PinUp Girl

Hilda is one pinup girl people today tend to forget.The whole pinup girl thing has a long history going back to prehistory in one form or another. But the real art of the pinup really came about during WWII and quickly after. And as you might suspect, the typical girl was slim and aloof, following the exact sexy standards at the time.

But here is Hilda who was a sort of renegade, if you will. She was a plus-sized redhead who stood out from all the rest, thanks in large part to her figure and a light-hearted attitude. Hilda was the creation of Duane Bryers, an American cartoonist and painter who lived between 1911 and 2012.

Anyway, Hilda is surely voluptuous in all the right places and doesn’t shy away by her figure or almost complete nudity. Hilda was, in fact, the only plus-sized pinup girl to appear in any American calendars in the 1950s up until the 1980s. She achieved most of her notoriety during the 60s.

Now, even though the art of the pin-up has subsided for a bit in this day and age, mostly because cartoons aren’t what they used to be, this doesn’t mean that pin-ups aren’t still attractive or sexy. maybe the calendars on which the pinups became famous in the first place, are no longer in use like they used to. Of course, pinups are now a collectable item, particularly these older ones, and this one here is definitely a must-have.

(Source)

















