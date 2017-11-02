More Highlights From The 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer Competition

Here are some more highlights coming in from the 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition. Several days ago, we’ve published a similar list of photos, and here is a new batch that will compete with each other to see which one will be among the winners.

But the truth of the matter is that both these highlights here, as well as those that appeared last month, are amazing. We’re not trying to insinuate anything here or try to influence your opinion. We’re simply stating that nature in and of itself is amazing, and the men and women who’ve entered this competition, definitely know what they’re doing.

(Source)



















