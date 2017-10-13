Early Highlights of the 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer Contest

These are the early highlights of the 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Contest. The contest itself is in full swing and photographers have until November 17, 2017, to enter their best nature photographs. These here are some of the photos already submitted, and are some of the highlights that may be the ones that will be among the winners. But as we’ve said, there’s still one month before the contest ends.

There are four categories here: Wildlife, Landscapes, Aerials, and Underwater. The grand prize winner will receive $7,500, but will also have their work published in an upcoming issue of National Geographic magazine and on National Geographic’s Instagram account.

(Source)
















