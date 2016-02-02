HELP WANTED – Professional Baby Panda Cuddler Needed! This Is Not A Joke!









HELP WANTED – Professional baby panda cuddler urgently needed! You may not believe it, but this is not a joke! The ‘Giant Panda Protection and Research Center’ is hiring a person to serve as a professional baby panda cuddler.

The annual salary is $32,000 and the person who will be hired for this amazing job will have to spend every waking hour hugging and playing with these adorable baby pandas who need a real friend to hang out with.

In order to become a professional baby panda cuddler you need to be at least 22-years-old and you need to be obsessed with taking cute pictures with pandas and their babies. Also, you need to have a strong understanding of the panda breed, to know their ups and downs and to be able to understand their mood in any situation.

This full-time is located in China, where the new employee will work along with volunteers coming from the US, Europe and Japan, all in the ‘effort’ of helping these little baby pandas by “sharing in their joys and sorrows”.

Since the volunteers can only work just a few weeks per year, a professional baby panda cuddler is urgently needed in order to assure the well-being and happiness of these little adorable cubs all year round.

“You need perseverance for this job. We expect that the applicants will be mainly white-collar workers from big cities. They are used to eating whatever they want, but inside the giant panda base, the choices will not be plentiful,” says Ye Mingxin, a market manager for Ford Motor Co in China, a co-organizer of the recruitment campaign.

If you're interested in applying for the position, go to China Daily and read more about the job opening.










