The Head Of A Serial-Killing Bandit In A Jar Since 1841









Here’s the head of Diogo Alves, a brutal serial killer and bandit in the Alcântara valley in Portugal during the 1830s. In fact, it is estimated that between 1836 and 1839, he was responsible for over seventy people’s deaths. The way he usually went about his crimes was to have his victims killed and then thrown over the side of the 213-foot high Aqueduto das Águas Livres (Aqueduct of Free Waters).

That increasing number of deaths there made the police suspicious, who first believed it to be a series of ‘copycat’ suicides. They then closed off the aqueduct to the public in order to stop those ‘suicides’ from happening. Diogo and his gang then focused his attention on the communities living in the valley there. After he was caught in the house of a doctor there, where the bandit already killed four people, he was arrested and sentenced to death by hanging in February 1841.

Coincidentally, this was also the time when phrenology was on the rise within the scientific community. This study revolves around the skull of a person and what it can tell about that person’s mental capabilities. Doctors from that era thought it best to sever the killer’s head in formaldehyde for later examination, in an effort to determine whether his skull shape can help people identify other serial killers.

The idea of finding a physical cause for human behaviour is not new and does hold some merit, even though we now know that it was wrong. As late as the end of WWII, some American scientists were examining pieces of Benito Mussolini’s brain, in an effort to see what made him have his racist and anti-Semitic beliefs.

In any case, Diogo Alves’ head is still in its original glass jar, located at the University of Lisbon’s Faculty of Medicine.

(Source)












