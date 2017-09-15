Here Are 2017’s Greatest Wildlife Photos and They’re Stunning

The natural world is amazing and these wildlife photos are here to prove it. Even though we humans are destroying Earth and its awesome biodiversity at an unprecedented rate, there are still a lot of things that make this planet of ours great.

This contest here, entitled 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year was developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London. They’ve chosen one hundred photos from over 50,000 entries from 92 countries around the globe.These photos below were the finalists from various categories, while two of them were taken by kids in between 11 to 14 years old.

(Source)















