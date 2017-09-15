Here Are 2017’s Greatest Wildlife Photos and They’re Stunning

The natural world is amazing and these wildlife photos are here to prove it. Even though we humans are destroying Earth and its awesome biodiversity at an unprecedented rate, there are still a lot of things that make this planet of ours great.

This contest here, entitled 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year was developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London. They’ve chosen one hundred photos from over 50,000 entries from 92 countries around the globe.These photos below were the finalists from various categories, while two of them were taken by kids in between 11 to 14 years old.

(Source)

“Arctic treasure” by Sergey Gorshkov, Russia. Finalist: Animal Portraits. (Sergey Gorshkov/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)




“Saguaro twist” by Jack Dykinga, USA. Finalist: Plants and Fungi. (Jack Dykinga/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
“Swim gym” by Laurent Ballesta, France. Finalist: Behaviour (mammals). (Laurent Ballesta/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
“Romance among the angels” by Andrey Narchuk, Russia. Finalist: Behaviour (invertebrates). (Andrey Narchuk/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
“Bold eagle” by Klaus Nigge, Germany. Finalist: Animal Portraits. (Klaus Nigge/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
“The insiders” by Qing Lin, China. Finalist: Under Water. (Qing Lin/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
“Bear hug” by Ashleigh Scully, USA. Finalist: Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year, 11-14 Years. (Ashleigh Scully/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
“The power of the matriarch” by David Lloyd, New Zealand/UK. Finalist: Animal Portraits. (David Lloyd/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
“Glimpse of a lynx” by Laura Albiac Vilas, Spain. Finalist: Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year, 11-14 Years. (Laura Albiac Vilas/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
“Resplendent delivery” by Tyohar Kastiel, Israel. Finalist: Behaviour (birds). (Tyohar Kastiel/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
“Winter pause” by Mats Andersson, Sweden. Finalist: Black and White. (Mats Andersson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
“Saved but caged” by Steve Winter, USA. Finalist: The Wildlife Photojournalist Award (single image). (Steve Winter/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
“Sewage surfer” by Justin Hofman, USA. Finalist: The Wildlife Photojournalist Award (single image). (Justin Hofman/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)