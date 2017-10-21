The Gracie Diet – Why Food Is More Important Than Exercise









The Gracie Diet explains why food is more important than exercise, and as a living testament to this efficient diet, stands the Gracie Family, the world’s largest family of athletes.

Grand Master Carlson is the Gracie family member who developed the Gracie Diet, a diet shared by so many of the Gracies. His nutritional method was first published in 1996, in an issue of GracieMag, after 50 years of testing the diet on himself and several other Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioners.

Carlos Gracie Jr. began the article from 1996: “There is a lot of talk about diets. There is a number of possibilities, some are prescribed to fight diseases, obesity and even to improve the body’s performance during physical activity.”

The Gracie family is famous worldwide for the creation of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu & Gracie Jiu Jitsu. They are also behind the founding of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). Being BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu) gods is what they’re best known for, but reaching such a high level of performance has a lot to do with nutrition, not just training, as Grand Master Rorion Gracie says.

“It’s not physical activity that keeps people healthy,” Rorion Gracie mentions.

RELATED STORIES:

“Food is key. If the person does gymnastics every day and does not have adequate nutrition, he or she will get sick in the end. It’s no use buying all the organic food, and mixing it wrong. Thousands of people follow the Gracie diet worldwide and experience improvements in their bodies. These are impressive improvements in heartburn, gastritis, migraine… All this improves or even eliminates through eating.“

The Gracie Diet belt ranking system:

The Gracie Diet is based on combinations of foods which will keep the blood pH level neutral. This can be achieved by eating compatible nutrients with each meal, as the Gracie Food chart explains.

While this diet offers a lot of flexibility, it clearly prohibits the consumption of pork, alcohol and tobacco. If you’re interested in learning more about the Gracie Diet, be sure to visit the official website, right here.









