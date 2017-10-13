Google’s Supercomputer Can Tell Where Many Of Your Photos Were Taken









Google’s supercomputer is now so advanced that it can recognize with a high degree of accuracy where many of your photos were taken. How, may you ask? Well, it’s kinda the same way as you’d recognize a photo being taken in London, for instance, if the people posing in it were standing in front of Big Ben.

But then there’s the question of photos that were not taken around such famous landmarks, or photos that taken indoors, or of food, or other stuff like that. People do fairly well here, as well, because we can rely on all sorts of information to try and guess where any particular photo was taken. This goes from things like words that are found in the photo, like a street sign, or a store name for instance. We can also get hints based on the vegetation, or architectural styles, for instance. But computers and even supercomputers struggle with this.

Nevertheless, a team at Google has come up with a way to train a deep-learning supercomputer to figure out the location of any given photo by relying solely on the pixels. This also works for photos taken indoors – or any other kind of photo that has no geolocation clues whatsoever.

How this Supercomputer Works

Computer vision specialist Tobias Weyand led the team that applied this relatively straightforward approach. The first thing they did was to divide the world into grids of more than 26,000 squares, each of different size.

The sizes of these squares were based on the numbers of photos taken by people in those respective regions. In other words, the more photos taken in a region, the greater the accuracy and thus, the smaller the square. Big cities, for instance, have a large number of photos taken of them as opposed to remote places in the world, and as a result, their respective square region is much smaller.

This grid was made based on an enormous database of 126 million geolocated photos taken by people all over the world. This grid network, known as PlaNet then tested itself by looking at over 2.3 million other photos from Flickr – trying to see how many it will get right.

Man vs Machine

“PlaNet is able to localize 3.6 percent of the images at street-level accuracy and 10.1 percent at city-level accuracy,” said Weyand and this team. Furthermore, PlaNet was able to specify the country of origin in 28.4% of the photos, and which continent in 48%.

Now, at first glance, these numbers seem to be way too low to call this supercomputer as any type of real success. Nevertheless, PlaNet was then pitted against 10 well-travelled people in order to see how it would fare against them when it came to identifying the location of photos. They were all given random photos taken by Google Streetview.

You can also test yourself here at www.geoguessr.com to see how well you do.

The results here were quite surprising. The team said that “PlaNet won 28 of the 50 rounds with a median localization error of 1131.7 km, while the median human localization error was 2320.75 km.”

“[This] small-scale experiment shows that PlaNet reaches superhuman performance at the task of geolocating Street View scenes,” said Weyand.

Although PlaNet doesn’t yet have the advantage of possessing knowledge of vegetation and architecture, it does have an edge over humans. “We think PlaNet has an advantage over humans because it has seen many more places than any human can ever visit and has learned subtle cues of different scenes that are even hard for a well-travelled human to distinguish.”

What’s even more startling is how little memory the network runs on. “Our model uses only 377 MB, which even fits into the memory of a smartphone,” said Weyand.

