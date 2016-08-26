Who is Glorfindel from the Lord of the Rings









Though he doesn’t appear in the movies, Glorfindel does appear in the books. Like Galadriel, he was an elf born in the Undying lands. After he came to Middle Earth, he lived in Gondolin and was the leader of the House of the Golden Flower, one of the twelve houses of the Gondolindrim. After the battle of Gondolin was all but lost, Glorfindel protected the survivors trying to flee the city by battling a Balrog. Just like Gandalf, he managed to push the fiery beast off a cliff, but was dragged with it into the abyss. After his body was restored, he was brought back to the land of the living in the Undying lands. Thanks to his sacrifices he became almost equal to the Maiar in terms of power.

After the Ring of Power was forged and the Black Fortress was built in Mordor, it became clear that a battle with Sauron was inevitable. Glorofindel was sent back to Middle Earth to help the elves in the upcoming conflict. Even though Elrond was the master of Rivendell, it was Glorofindel which led its armies against the evil kingdom of Angmar at the battle of Fornost, where they won. After their victory, Glorofindel prophesized that the “Witch King will fall but in the far future, but not by the hand of man”. At the Council of Elrond, where all the fair races gathered to discuss the fate of the Ring of Power, Elrond proposed for Glorofindel to be a member of the Fellowship. Gandalf persuaded him to send Merry and Pippin instead. Unlike what happened in the movie, Glorofindel was the one who helped Aragorn and the hobbits reach Rivendell and fend off the nine Nazgul chasing them, not Arwen.







