"Girls and Their Cats" Series is Challenging the Cat Lady Stereotype









The “Girls and Their Cats” photo series is challenging everything you thought you knew about the Cat Lady stereotype. It’s these kind of movements that can change our entire perception about certain things or people.

BriAnne Wills is the mastermind behind creating the “Girls and Their Cats” photo series where she showcases ladies with the cats they own (or the other way around; you can never tell with cats).

For the past two years, BriAnne has taken over 180 portraits and the list simply keeps on growing. While the series features mostly NYC locals and their cats, this is not a rule, so don’t despair… You and your lovely cat could be featured on the photographer’ Instagram account.

“Behold: This is the new face of cat ladies!”

If you're interested in following the "Girls and Their Cats" photo series, check out the projects official website, or Instagram account. Are you a cat lady?










