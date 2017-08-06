“Girls and Their Cats” Series is Challenging the Cat Lady Stereotype
The “Girls and Their Cats” photo series is challenging everything you thought you knew about the Cat Lady stereotype. It’s these kind of movements that can change our entire perception about certain things or people.
BriAnne Wills is the mastermind behind creating the “Girls and Their Cats” photo series where she showcases ladies with the cats they own (or the other way around; you can never tell with cats).
For the past two years, BriAnne has taken over 180 portraits and the list simply keeps on growing. While the series features mostly NYC locals and their cats, this is not a rule, so don’t despair… You and your lovely cat could be featured on the photographer’ Instagram account.
“Behold: This is the new face of cat ladies!”
“Max is a bodega cat. I had just broken up with a guy after realizing I liked his cat a lot more than I liked him, and was looking to adopt a kitten ASAP, despite not only my allergy to cats but also my friend’s dad’s warning that “if I got a cat I’d never get married.” So when my friend rescued tiny little Max from a Bodega and posted on Facebook that he needed a home, I pounced. Max settled in right away, knocking down a few plants, eating anything he could get his furry little paws on, even kitchen floor kale! He was eager for hardcore cuddling before we even got to know each other. Max is gregarious, handsome, and gets along really well with everyone, including dogs and my neighbor’s cat. He makes me really really happy and is worth the stuffy nose and tiny little scratch marks all over my body. And my friend’s dad couldn’t be more wrong about the whole marriage thing. I’m going to marry Max!” @whimsylohan Amber is a filmmaker living in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. #girlsandtheircats #adoptdontshop #bodegacat #bodegacatsofinstagram
1/2) “I grew up with cats- our somewhat socially inept cat named Camouflage chose me to be her human when I was 5 years old- she lived in my room exclusively and I fell asleep with her on top of me every night throughout my childhood. As a young woman, I was always waiting until my life was “together” enough to get a cat. I had a long-term boyfriend who was a hoarder and we had planned to get a cat together. We talked about it for years but the environment just didn’t feel right, and this was one of the warning signs that eventually led to us splitting. As a reaction to that messy breakup I decided I was ready to be a single cat mom. There were so many cats at the shelter but Boofy stood out- he commanded space with his wide stance, big head and cartoon eyes. He was incorrectly marked as a girl and he had a really horrible name which I shall never speak aloud, but I held him and he just melted into my arms. I knew my life was forever changed. Apparently, he had been dumped on a farm in NJ that had a lot of outdoor cats. He would climb a tree next to the kitchen window and cry until they let him in the house. He knew he wasn’t cut out for the outdoorsy lifestyle and so they put him up for adoption because he made it very clear that he was seeking that cushy indoor life.” @princeerica Erica Prince is a Brooklyn based artist and designer. #girlsandtheircats #catlady #catmom #caturday #adoptdontshop
“I met baby October on the eve of my 21st birthday. He was the best birthday surprise! October was found inside a cardboard box behind an office in Long Island. As soon as I held him I was so in love. This is a new experience for me because October is my first pet. I definitely treat him like he’s a new born baby. I’ve been spending some time researching more about October and cats in general and I’ve found their behavior to be very interesting. I love that when he circles my leg it means he’s leaving his scent on me so other cats know I’m his. He’s very playful and loves to cuddle. We also have so much in common like our nap schedules and the fact that we aren’t too fond of the vacuum. I’m so lucky to come home to the sweetest little guy!” @alvinabokhari Alvina currently lives in Midtown Manhattan while she attends FIT for fashion business merchandising. #girlsandtheircats #adoptdontshop #newyork #blackcat
“I don’t really remember why I was so determined to have a hairless cat, except for how unique and ridiculous they look, but it didn’t take me long to realize they’re basically a cat-monkey-dog-child hybrid. Now I’m obsessed and follow a ton of other Sphynx on Instagram- a true cat lady through and through. I had adopted another Sphynx before Wilson, but he unfortunately passed away from heart problems. My mom then promised me a kitten as a graduation present (score one for higher education), and we drove 13 hours from St. Louis to Atlanta to pick him up. It was love at first snuggle. He looked like Gollum, with huge bat wing ears and cow spots. Not much has changed, except he’s got a pot-belly now. Wilson’s such a ham, and interested in everything everyone is doing all the time. He sleeps curled up between my me and my boyfriend, follows us around the apartment, watches people out on the street all day, and enjoys causing general mayhem. We recently moved and had boxes all over, and he pretty much thought he’d died and gone to heaven. It was like whack-a-mole – where’s Wilson today? He still hides in some weird places so I’m glad he knows his name and meows when he’s called. Anyone who comes over, even if they don’t particularly like cats, eventually falls in love with him. It helps that he’s probably sleeping on his or her chest within five minutes. He makes me smile every day, and any time I’ve travelled with him, via subway, car, plane, he always gets a good laugh. Besides, he just turned four- I can only imagine how wrinkly and adorable he’ll be when he’s fourteen!” Hannah is a writer and editorial manager for Stone & Strand living in Bushwick. #sphynx #catlady #catlover #girlsandtheircats #catmom #bushwick
Alexis and Claude in Crown Heights for #girlsandtheircats @alexischarleyann “I got Mr. Claude in 2008 from a shelter when he was about 3 months old. As the other cats meowed and fought for attention, he sat quietly in the corner shivering. They informed me that he may be suffering from cat laryngitis and may never meow. They tried to push “healthier” kittens on me, but he was the one that wanted. To this day, he still does not meow. Mr. Claude is by far my best friend. He has traveled from Florida to NYC with me, has seen me through many breakups and job failures. And in July 2013, probably the hottest summer I have ever experienced, I helped him recover from “death’s grip.” At the time I was living in the Lower East Side in a 5 story walk up with no a/c unit – it’s no joke, heat literally rises. Mr. Claude had been acting kind of sluggish. I blamed it on the record breaking heat and my recent change in relationship status. My boyfriend of about 4 years moved out earlier that week and I thought, like a great friend that he was, Mr. Claude was mimicking my displays of heartache. We would lie lethargically on the couch together, when I cried he would hollow too. I did not become concerned until I realized that he was not drinking his water and there was blood in his litter box. Worried that he was severely dehydrated, I decided to try and force feed him pedialyte through a bottle. This was a bad idea – Mr. Claude let out a painstaking cry and passed out. Horrified, I hailed a cab 11 blocks to The Village Veterinarian. The Vet informed me that Mr. Claude’s bladder had exploded due to a large kidney stone that was preventing him from peeing. The Vet said it was possible that he may die. I lost my shit and hysterically begged the Vet to save him. I never thought I’d ever find myself in the position of agreeing to a $2,500 life-saving “sex change” for my cat, but the thought of possibly losing my buddy was absolutely unfathomable. Long story short, after weeks at the Vet, Mr. Claude recovered gracefully. My friends now joke and call him Miss Claudette.” All photos by BriAnne Wills #adoptdontshop #catlady #catlover #lifesaver #catsofinstagram #catmom
Divya and Fugazi for #girlsandtheircats (Fugazi was clearly done with the photos at this point 😂) @bloodyberrylicious “Before we adopted Fugazi, he hung out behind a pizzeria in Jersey. Which may explain why he goes crazy for our food whenever I’m eating cheese, olives, or anything seasoned with oregano. He’s named after one of my favorite bands, Fugazi. When I first laid eyes on him 7 years ago, he was running around, chasing flies, and just being a scrappy little dude–so I thought the punk band reference would be appropriate. On that visit he also showed me that he knew how to take a stinky dump in his litter box, and he stepped in it right after, losing no confidence and pretending not to care–so of course I fell in love. My husband and I probably spend an hour each day playing with him, setting up cardboard box obstacle courses, or making him toys out of twine. He comes to the door whenever we come home, but is most definitely not a lap cat. I got Fugazi while I was going through a spell of depression and loneliness that I never thought would end, but taking care of him really motivated me to take care of myself and find some meaning in life. The first time I ever let my guard down completely was with this little guy, because other than scratching the wrong piece of furniture, a cat really isn’t out to screw you over. We experienced an apartment fire when he was still really young. My downstairs neighbors were smoking in bed. Their apartment and the ones above and below were burning. The urgency of putting out the fire meant that the response team didn’t put him in the carrier as per the pet notice on my door, but left the windows open, so I surely thought he escaped and went back to being wild. I saw his sooty paw prints all over the place and felt the churning loss of losing a loved one. I called his name in panic and heard the tiniest meow coming from my closet. He decided to hide out in there and shred up a vintage Chanel wool coat. I was the happiest lady in the world knowing he wasn’t gone. Its cliche, but one quickly realizes that pets do so much for us and ask for so little in return. I can’t picture my life before I had Fugazi.”
If you’re interested in following the “Girls and Their Cats” photo series, check out the projects official website, or Instagram account. Are you a cat lady?