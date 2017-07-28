Life Of The Deep Brought Onto The Beach As Giant Sand Sculptures









Every year, the beaches of the resort town of Søndervig, Denmark are being transformed by amazing and awe inspiring sandy sculptures as part of the highly anticipated Søndervig Sand Sculptures Festival. Every year, there’s a different theme and this time that theme was “life under the sea.”

The artists are given a free hand in coming up, designing and then building whatever they feel best represents this theme, going from marine life to fantastical figures and creatures to mythical underwater civilizations. There are, of course, even the occasional popular cartoon characters.

Some of the works are stand-alone, measuring somewhere around 4-meters-tall, or approximately 13 feet in height. But most of the pieces are part of a 200-meter-long and 7-meter-high wall that spans along the beach.With this wall, the collection of base reliefs offers the spectators a unique view of the conventional way of experiencing these 3D sand sculptures.

The Søndervig Sand Sculpture Festival started in 2003 and was established by the 43-year-old Karsten Nielsen and Anni Nielsen, his 70-year-old mother. But besides ” immersing both children and adults in a spectacle full of life and adventure,” the festival aims at bringing to light the environmental issues that desperately need to be addressed across the world today. This is why the festival is in close collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

This pairing is particularly well-matched this year, as the festival’s ocean-inspired theme directly “highlights the [WWF] organization’s important work to protect the world’s fish stocks and marine environment.”

(Source)

What do you guys think about these sand sculptures? Please leave us your opinion in the comment section below. In the meantime, feel free to check out our other similar stories here:







