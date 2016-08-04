You Get FREE Gas in Russia if You Wear a Bikini and Heels









You get FREE gas in Russia if you wear a bikini and heels! Yes, this is actually true! The Olvi gas stations in Samara, Russia, decided to create a very unique, intriguing and funny campaign in order to have more customers.

This weird, yet very successful publicity stunt managed to put the Olvi Gas Company in headlines all over the world, due to its very courageous attempt at making a name for themselves, no matter the cost.

Everybody who showed up wearing nothing but a bikini and heels received a full tank of gas for free. When we say everybody, we literally mean everybody! While this campaign was clearly indicated to attract female drivers, you just have to leave it to the boys to make the most out of any situations.

Shortly after hundreds of women showed up for their free tank of gas, many Russian men decided that it was just about time to put an end to this sexual discrimination and demand a free tank of gas for themselves. They dressed up in bikinis and high heels and powered their vehicles as close as possible to the gas station to make their fill.

The men got what they wanted, and so did the gas station. Every newspaper, TV and radio station in Russian talked about this original initiative and the Olvi gas station from Samara got exactly what they wished for – the publicity stunt of a lifetime!

