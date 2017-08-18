Genital Jewelry Is Basically The Most Uncomfortable Fashion Statement









Genital jewelry is basically the most uncomfortable fashion statement ever made. Well, at least for this summer, there’s no arguing with that. Fashion sometimes goes to extreme lengths in order to shock and attract people, but is this crotch jewelry a little bit too much?

These very eccentric pieces of jewelry, also called a ‘Beachtail’ are the latest fashion statement designed by Japanese company Bodivas. These strange accessories hang from your bikini, all the way down to your thighs, where they keep on dangling…

This type of jewelry can’t go unnoticed and anyone who decides to wear something like this beneath their swimwear is definitely going to turn a lot of heads. Seriously… how could they not?

In case these very strange and weird fashion accessories for your genitals are not something to tickle your fancy, the Japanese company also offers something called a “Nipple Noose”. Be sure to check it out!

As the designer says: “on the beach, in the room”. Can you imagine yourself pulling out this fabulous piece of jewelry? Just close your eyes and dream about being on the beach in your new beachtail…

What are your thoughts on this jewelry series? Do you see it going global? Will it catch on with today’s young generation, or will it simply remain in Japan’s complex collection of weird inventions?

