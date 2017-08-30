Almost Every Game of Thrones – GoT Cast Member vs. Their Younger Versions









Here you have almost every Game of Thrones – GoT cast member vs. their younger versions. This really makes us understand just how much ‘Father Time’ can change a person, making them almost unrecognizable to the common audience.

When it comes to such a successful (probably the best TV show ever) series like Game of Thrones, pictures from each actors childhood, or previous roles, are bound to pop up and when they do it’s truly a every fan’s delight.

Let’s have a look at almost every GoT cast member and see just how much they have changed throughout the years. Which change is the most impressive in your opinion?

Diana Rigg As Emma Peel (In 1961’s The Avengers) And As Olenna Tyrrel (In GoT)

Jason Momoa As Jason (In 2003’s Baywatch) And As Khal Drogo (In GoT)

Young Kristofer Hivju And As Tormund Giantsbane (In GoT)

Gwendoline Christie As Lexi (In 2012’s Wizards Vs. Aliens) And As Brienne Of Tarth (In GoT)

Aidan Gillen As Frank (In 2000’s The Low Down) And As Petyr Baelish (In GoT)

Lena Headey As Young Mary (In 1992’s Waterland), Guinevere (In 1998’s Merlin) And As Cersei Lannister (In Got)

Paul Kaye As Dennis Pennis (in 1995’s Anyone For Pennis) And As Thoros Of Myr (in Got)

Charles Dance As David Carlton (in 2002’s Ali G Indahouse) And As Tywin Lannister (in Game Of Thrones)

Iain Glenn As Brendan (in 1988’s Gorillas In The Mist) And As Ser Jorah Mormont (in Got)

Sean Bean As Horace Clark (In A 1984 Episode Of The Bill) And As Ned Stark (In GoT)

Peter Dinklage As Finbar Mcbride (In 2003’s The Station Agent) And As Tyrion Lannister (In GoT)

Carice Van Houten As Suzy (In 1999’s Suzy Q) And As Melisandre (In GoT)

Young Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson And As The Mountain (in Got)

Young Kit Harington And As Jon Snow (In Got)

Rory Mccann As Kenny Mcleod (In 2002’s The Book Group) And As Sandor Clegane Aka The Hound (In GoT)

Conleth Hill As Roache (In 1992’s Blue Heaven) And As Lord Varys (In GoT)

Maisie Williams When She Was A Child And As Arya Stark (In GoT)

Young Jerome Flynn And As Bronn (In Got)

Liam Cunningham As Sir Agravaine (In 1995’s First Knight) And As Ser Davos (In Got)

Alfie Allen As Arundel’s Son (In 1998’s Elizabeth) And As Theon Greyjoy (In GoT)

Emilia Clarke As Savannah (In 2010’s Triassic Attack) And As Daenerys Targaryen (In GoT)

Ross Mullan As Puppeteer (In 2007’s Bear Behaving Badly) And As White Walker (In GoT)

Sophie Turner When She Was A Child And As Sansa Stark (In GoT)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau As Martin (In 1994’s Nightwatch) And As Jaime Lannister (In Got)

Natalie Dormer As Victoria (In 2005’s Casanova) And As Margaery Tyrell (In GoT)

Richard Madden As Kirk Brandon (in 2010’s Worried About The Boy) And As Robb Stark (in Got)

Jonathan Pryce As Sam Lowry (In 1985’s Brazil) And As High Sparrow (In GoT)

Jacob Anderson As Angelo (in 2010’s 4.3.2.1.) And As Grey Worm (in Got)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster As Sam (In 2003’s Love Actually) And As Jojen Reed (In GoT)

Young Iwan Rheon And As Ramsay Bolton (In GoT)

Tom Wlaschiha (In 2008’s Spoons) And As Jaqen H’gar (In GoT)

Michelle Fairley As Teresa Doyle (In 1990’s Hidden Agenda) And As Catelyn Stark (In GoT)

Max Von Sydow As Antonius Block (In 1957’s The Seventh Seal) And As Three-Eyed Raven (In GoT)

Rose Leslie As Gwen Dawson (In 2010’s Downton Abbey) And As Ygritte (In GoT)

Young Kristian Nairn And As Hodor (In GoT)

Jack Gleeson As Little Boy (in 2005’s Batman Begins) And As Joffrey Baratheon (in Got)

Gemma Whelan As Gwen’s Maid (in 2010’s The Wolfman) And As Yara Greyjoy (in Got)

Hannah Murray As Cassie Ainsworth (in 2007’s Skins) And As Gilly (in Got)

Indira Varma As Ruttie Jinnah (in 1998’s Jinnah) And As Ellaria Sand (in Got)

Isaac Hempstead Wright As Tom Hill (In 2011’s The Awakening) And As Bran Stark (In GoT)

Michael Mcelhatton As Raymond ‘Rats’ Doyle (In 2001’s Paths To Freedom) And As Roose Bolton (In GoT)

Mark Addy As David ‘Dave’ (In 1997’s The Full Monty) And As Robert Baratheon (In GoT)

Richard Brake As Pierce Tencil (In 1996’s Subterfuge) And As Night’s King (In GoT)

Jim Broadbent As Jean Pierre Dubois (in 1987’s Superman Iv: The Quest For Peace) And As Archmaester Ebrose (in Got)

David Bradley As Colin Woodcock (In 1971’s A Family At War) And As Walder Frey (In GoT)

Owen Teale As Maldak (in 1985’s Doctor Who : “vengeance On Varos”) And As Alliser Thorne (in Got)

Anton Lesser As Feste (in 1988’s Twelfth Night, Or What You Will) And As Qyburn (in Got)

Stephen Dillane As Michael Henderson (In 1997’s Welcome To Sarajevo) And As Stanis Baratheon (In GoT)

Pilou Asbæk As Teis (in 2008’s Worlds Apart) And As Euron Greyjoy (in Got)

