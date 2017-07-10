Time Magazine Took A Psychedelic Shoot With Game of Thrones Cast Members









Time magazine just took a psychedelic photo shoot involving the Game of Thrones cast members and the results are everything you could imagine, and more. It’s like setting the Westeros in Alice in Wonderland and inviting everybody at the tea party.

Miles Aldridge, a boundary-pushing fashion photographer, is the talented mastermind behind this eccentric photo shoot with all our favorite characters from Game of Thrones. Time magazine wanted to show a different side of the Westeros universe, and through Miles Aldridge imagination, the result is a dystopian new world for fans to admire.

“I want to set a sort of unsettling message,” Miles Aldridge describes his style. “But my trick is to sugarcoat it in these bright colors.”

The Game of Thrones photo shoot for Time magazine has the cast members dressed in psychedelic colors and Renaissance elements of portraiture. Velvet and sating sure do the trick when trying to give people the impression that we are looking at a different era…

With the new GOT season just around the corner, we have to say that having the full cast appear in a psychedelic set will make the entire world stand still. For a second, at least.

