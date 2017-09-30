Futuristic Clothes That Change Colors With The Weather









These futuristic clothes that change colors with the weather are definitely the next trend in both men’s and women’s fashion. Why, you ask? Well, the answer is simple. We constantly try to adjust the way we dress based on the weather. These futuristic clothes do exactly that so you’ll feel blended into your surroundings.

Most of these clothes are sweaters which were created with heat-sensitive knit pieces designed by Stone Island, a very tech-savvy clothing brand. This spectacular clothing line is called Ice Knit and all the clothes created using the heat-sensitive technology change colors in order to match the air temperature.

Yellow turns to orange, emerald green turns into military green, and ivory switches to gray. This is the color palette currently available on Stone Island’s online shop. Just to make things clear, the clothes adjust to the weather outside and they won’t change colors based on your body temperature. This means that you shouldn’t fear any sweat marks!

While these futuristic clothes are inspired from 90’s sweaters, they bring state of the art tech into your day to day life in order to make you look more stylish.

“Garments are created with a double knit construction: the outer face is made in an exclusive thermo-sensitive yarn that drastically changes colour when exposed to cold, while the inner one is in pure wool.”

Since these clothes are high-quality garments and the technology behind them is pretty expensive, the price for this clothing line is steep. Sweaters go for 1,470 Euros ($1,736) and hats go for 220 Euros ($260) a pop!

Be sure to check out their clothing line on the official Stone Island store and maybe you’ll catch these spectacular sweaters on sale. Maybe…









