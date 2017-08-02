Hilarious Prank Posters Are Popping Up All Over California
Hilarious prank posters are popping up all over California and people simply can’t get enough of them. Of course, the people who easily realize that these posters are a prank, not the ones who would actually consider them real announcements.
California-based stand-up comedian Jason C. Saenz is going out of his way to find the best uncovered surfaces in the state in order to stick his prank posters. His humor is sort of dark in some of his posters, but the edginess of it all is what gets people reading his ads.
These hilarious prank posters are definitely a sight for sore eyes and when you’ll get the chance to stumble across one of them, you’ll surely take a photo and post it on your social media accounts. It’s just that kind of thing. You see it, you’re confused and then you start laughing insanely!
If you’re already hooked on these funny prank posters, be sure to follow Jason C. Saenz on Instagram. You can already start laughing.
