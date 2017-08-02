Hilarious Prank Posters Are Popping Up All Over California









Hilarious prank posters are popping up all over California and people simply can’t get enough of them. Of course, the people who easily realize that these posters are a prank, not the ones who would actually consider them real announcements.

California-based stand-up comedian Jason C. Saenz is going out of his way to find the best uncovered surfaces in the state in order to stick his prank posters. His humor is sort of dark in some of his posters, but the edginess of it all is what gets people reading his ads.

These hilarious prank posters are definitely a sight for sore eyes and when you’ll get the chance to stumble across one of them, you’ll surely take a photo and post it on your social media accounts. It’s just that kind of thing. You see it, you’re confused and then you start laughing insanely!

If you’re already hooked on these funny prank posters, be sure to follow Jason C. Saenz on Instagram. You can already start laughing.

Posted on Hollywood Blvd and Vine St, Los Angeles CA. #saenzsigns #farmersmarket #farmersonlydotcom #farmersonly #hipsters A post shared by SaenzSigns🚏 (@saenzsigns) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Posted on Hillhurst Ave and Franklin Ave, Los Angeles. #SaenzSigns #jeffsessions #senatehearing #testify #trump A post shared by SaenzSigns🚏 (@saenzsigns) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Posted on Franklin Ave and Cahuenga Blvd. #SaenzSigns #jerryseinfeld #kesha A post shared by SaenzSigns🚏 (@saenzsigns) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Posted near the West Hollywood Public Library. #SaenzSigns #books #bookstagram A post shared by SaenzSigns🚏 (@saenzsigns) on May 18, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Posted in… um… somewhere I forgot. #SaenzSigns #bong #weed #420 #marijuana A post shared by SaenzSigns🚏 (@saenzsigns) on May 16, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Posted on Sunset Blvd and Laurel Ave. #SaenzSigns #donaldtrump #andrewjackson #civilwar #lincoln A post shared by SaenzSigns🚏 (@saenzsigns) on May 3, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

I volunteer as DJ! … #saenzsigns #fyrefestival #fyre #hungergames #catchingfire #jenniferlawrence A post shared by SaenzSigns🚏 (@saenzsigns) on May 2, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Posted in Expo Park Plaza, CA. #trump #redneck #jefffoxworthy #saenzsigns A post shared by SaenzSigns🚏 (@saenzsigns) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT











