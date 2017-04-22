Funny Illustrations Show How Love Looks Like Before And After 30









These funny illustrations are just a very cute and entertaining way of reminding us how love looks like before and after 30. Of course, if you’re over 30, you’ll probably find this to be all the more funnier, because it’s so very true. If you’re in your twenties, you’ll probably laugh because you’re still imagining that this will not happen to you. Wait and see, my friend, just wait and see.

Talented illustrator Astkhik Rakimova created these very funny drawings for BrightSide.me. The artist manages to capture all the twists and turns of any normal relationship, before and after reaching the 30 benchmark. While not everybody may feel like all these illustrations have some truth behind them, the number of skeptics will decrease dramatically among people over 30. They get it and they know that the struggle is real.

How about you? How much to these illustrations apply to you and to your relationship? Are these illustrations valid enough to make you laugh, or do they posses just the right amount of realness to make you a little bit scared about being over 30?

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED STORIES:

Let us know in the comments section which of these funny drawings about love best describe your relationship.









