We Should All Have Faith In The Funniest Church Signs Ever Exhibited
We should all have faith in the funniest church signs ever exhibited! Seriously, if these signs don’t make you want to think twice about listening to a religious service, than nothing will.
When it comes to religions, people will always argue and debate which faith is better than the other, which faith is the true word of God and so on. However, it seems like some churches in America are trying to change this secular perception on religion.
With funny and quirky signs, some priests and pastors are trying to get people’s attention while their walking down the street, or simply driving by without expecting to see anything shocking.
I’m at the first Baptist Church ever in existence and this is really the best thing they could think to use on their sign pic.twitter.com/zH1KHmVna3
— Caleb Mynatt (@CalebMynatt) July 18, 2017
Shocking? Yes, shocking. We have to admit that religion have not made a name for themselves based on their sense of humor, or tolerance, so this is why something like the funniest church signs ever shown on display is becoming viral news.
If church signs like these, which show no bad intent and attack no other religions will not make you think that there’s hope for a better world out there, than nothing will. Regardless the faith, if any at all, we should simply enjoy the small things in life, even if these things come on large billboards!
TRUTH – 7 days without prayer makes one weak #churchsign #churchsigns pic.twitter.com/HoLMOq1Qpm
— Ryan Glushkoff (@NoMoreGuff) July 18, 2017
.@FOX2now Pretty funny church sign in Maryland Heights. pic.twitter.com/pHSIl2Jgmi
— Nick Thompson (@NickThompsonTV) July 19, 2017
This was a church sign I can’t I just can’t I’m dead 😵😂 pic.twitter.com/St6imvVIXl
— Tylee (@TyleeHefney) July 22, 2017
Church sign in Ocala, Florida. #osb https://t.co/3nh14FPEbo pic.twitter.com/KwmHErQK72
— StarBannerPhoto (@StarBannerPhoto) July 22, 2017
#thisweekinchurchsigns pic.twitter.com/l5bSkVN5YX
— Rhonda Ward (@rhondarward) July 22, 2017
#MedicaidMatters
Took this pic while in D.C. Its a sign in front of a church in the capital. Shouldn’t all Christians feel this way? pic.twitter.com/MfWSwDnZFd
— Kelly Snowflake 🦄 (@ksteinmetz1975) July 16, 2017
The local baptist church in my area has this as their sign.
I will proceed to use this for everything now. pic.twitter.com/Q5P6ntwyDl
— HTJT 🚂🇮🇪🇺🇸✝️ (@HTJTMattTTTE) July 21, 2017
I felt a little salty putting up the @stpaulseville church sign this week. @WGR550 @JeremyWGR @hsimon62 @SalSports @WGRZ @WKBW pic.twitter.com/IdkE9LNJY3
— Josh Bower (@JOSH_BOWER39) July 22, 2017
This sign outside the Methodist Church in #Kinsale pic.twitter.com/taUFREc1SM
— Dr. Niall Mc (@Drniallmc) July 17, 2017
Possibly my favourite sign on a church door…#IPM #environmentalcontrol pic.twitter.com/RaccoqKiFO
— Catherine Fairless (@cefairless) July 16, 2017
#thisweekinchurchsigns. This is technically a sign at a restaurant but it’s always bible verses first. pic.twitter.com/jo3i4FL1Ox
— Chew (@nolansdad55) July 23, 2017
I love when churches do puns#ThisWeekInChurchSigns pic.twitter.com/r669wsmz2G
— Rev.Dr. RJ Batomino (@rjboccomino) June 10, 2017