We Should All Have Faith In The Funniest Church Signs Ever Exhibited

By
Jane LeGuardia
-
0

We should all have faith in the funniest church signs ever exhibited! Seriously, if these signs don’t make you want to think twice about listening to a religious service, than nothing will.

When it comes to religions, people will always argue and debate which faith is better than the other, which faith is the true word of God and so on. However, it seems like some churches in America are trying to change this secular perception on religion.

With funny and quirky signs, some priests and pastors are trying to get people’s attention while their walking down the street, or simply driving by without expecting to see anything shocking.

Shocking? Yes, shocking. We have to admit that religion have not made a name for themselves based on their sense of humor, or tolerance, so this is why something like the funniest church signs ever shown on display is becoming viral news.

If church signs like these, which show no bad intent and attack no other religions will not make you think that there’s hope for a better world out there, than nothing will. Regardless the faith, if any at all, we should simply enjoy the small things in life, even if these things come on large billboards!