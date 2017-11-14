2 Friends Spent 1 Year Perfectly Recreating Online Dating Stereotypes. Yes, It’s Brilliant!









These 2 friends have spent 1 year perfectly recreating online dating stereotypes. Yes, the results are brilliant and so incredibly true. Anybody who has ever used a dating app at least once in their life has certainly stumbled upon these online dating stereotypes.

Crystal and Jesse are two friends from Portland, Oregon, who decided to perfect the art of replicating people’s dating profiles. As stereotypes, not for each individual in part. Crystal came up with the idea after she went on a dating app and quickly realized that all the men that were popping up were more or less the same. Stereotypical, right?

“I was so perplexed by the number of guys with photos holding fish that I started taking screenshots of all I found,” Crystal explains her first impressions. “Within a couple of weeks, I had more than 200 screenshots.”

“Dressing up as our fave stereotypes. Representing the good, the bad, the sexy & the WTF.”

“Shortly after Jesse asked me if I would take a new profile photo for him, and I thought it would be hilarious to take one of him holding a stuffed toy fish. During that photoshoot, we passed by some horses on the street, and Jesse took a few frames of me as ‘girl with horse'”. This is how everything started and we couldn’t be happier!

“This silly project helps to keep it feeling light,” Crystal added.

“If we can’t find the humor in it, why do it? We are all in it together, cliches and all, and Jesse and I are making fun of ourselves just as much as the whole idea.”

Polite AF. Whiskey made me do it. I just want to hold your stupid hand and buy you tacos. A post shared by Dressing Up As Tinder Cliches (@swipemetotheendoflove) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Have my own biz, must b chill, no drama, 420 friendly. Must b HWP, no moms. A post shared by Dressing Up As Tinder Cliches (@swipemetotheendoflove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

If you’re interested in looking at more online dating stereotypes, be sure to follow their project on Instagram.

Free spirited. All about self discovery. Vegan. I left my heart at burning man. A post shared by Dressing Up As Tinder Cliches (@swipemetotheendoflove) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:31am PDT











