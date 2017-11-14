2 Friends Spent 1 Year Perfectly Recreating Online Dating Stereotypes. Yes, It’s Brilliant!
These 2 friends have spent 1 year perfectly recreating online dating stereotypes. Yes, the results are brilliant and so incredibly true. Anybody who has ever used a dating app at least once in their life has certainly stumbled upon these online dating stereotypes.
Crystal and Jesse are two friends from Portland, Oregon, who decided to perfect the art of replicating people’s dating profiles. As stereotypes, not for each individual in part. Crystal came up with the idea after she went on a dating app and quickly realized that all the men that were popping up were more or less the same. Stereotypical, right?
“I was so perplexed by the number of guys with photos holding fish that I started taking screenshots of all I found,” Crystal explains her first impressions. “Within a couple of weeks, I had more than 200 screenshots.”
I’m a chill guy who likes the outdoors. I race dirt bikes, work hard, and like to have fun. If you don’t like dead animals on the wall swipe left. . . . . #tinder #onlinedating #tinderlife #tinderdate #tindernightmares #tinderdate #hottie #fisherman #holdafish #whereitallstarted #bumble #swipelife #swipeleft #swiperight #beard #oregon #portland #pdx #pnw #catchmeafish #huntingandfishing
“Dressing up as our fave stereotypes. Representing the good, the bad, the sexy & the WTF.”
RELATED STORIES:
- This Is How Tinder Dating Looked Like In 1901
- Escort Cards Were The Tinder Of The Victorian Era
- 20 People Who Just Realized That They’re Dating Idiots
- Hater – The Dating App For People Who Hate The Same Things
2 Friends Spent 1 Year Perfectly Recreating Online Dating Stereotypes. Yes, It’s Brilliant!
“Shortly after Jesse asked me if I would take a new profile photo for him, and I thought it would be hilarious to take one of him holding a stuffed toy fish. During that photoshoot, we passed by some horses on the street, and Jesse took a few frames of me as ‘girl with horse'”. This is how everything started and we couldn’t be happier!
Tall, poly, cis-male feminist, passionate, green eyed lefty who is into craft beer, American spirits, my dog, and you. . . . . #tinder #onlinedating #tinderlife #tinderdate #tindernightmares #tinderdate #hottie #bumble #swipelife #swipeleft #swiperight #beard #oregon #portland #pdx #pnw #thisiswhyimsingle #nochillzone #toofunny #tinderproblems #dating #puppy #puppylove #boylovesdog #doglover #mansbestfriend #poly
“This silly project helps to keep it feeling light,” Crystal added.
Hay. 👋🏻 Devoted equestrian here just looking for some adventures. Avid reader and a bit introverted. I like my horse more than most people. . . . . #tinder #onlinedating #tinderlife #tinderdate #tindernightmares #tinderdate #hottie #bumble #swipelife #swipeleft #swiperight #girlwithhorse #horses #horsegirl #horselover #horsesofinstagram #oregon #portland #pdx #pnw #thisiswhyimsingle #nochillzone #toofunny #tinderproblems #dating
I love sunshine! Coffee! Animals! Swipe left if you’re under 6’3, smoke, don’t drink, don’t like dogs, don’t like cats, married, have been married, or have kids. No games. . . . . #tinder #onlinedating #tinderlife #tinderdate #tindernightmares #tinderdate #hottie #bumble #swipelife #swipeleft #swiperight #beach #cannonbeach #wrightsvillebeach #beachbabe #sunshine #beachbunny #oregon #portland #pdx #pnw #thisiswhyimsingle #nochillzone #toofunny #tinderproblems #dating
Southern born and bred. Looking for a good honest man who likes the outdoors, knows how to cook and loves Jesus. . . . . #tinder #onlinedating #tinderlife #tinderdate #tindernightmares #tinderdate #hottie #bumble #swipelife #swipeleft #swiperight #girlswhohunt #oregon #portland #pdx #pnw #thisiswhyimsingle #nochillzone #toofunny #tinderproblems #dating #southerngirl #grits
You have 2 b fun I’m all about work ethic an all but pls b fun but not in a crack head way just a girl who is a little crazy on outside cuz I’m not gonna lie u all crazy inside . . . . #funnyimpersonations #tinder #onlinedating #tinderlife #tinderdate #tindernightmares #datingsucks #bumble #swipelife #swipeleft #swiperight #instacomedy #oregon #portland #pdx #pnw #thisiswhyimsingle #nochillzone #toofunny #tinderproblems #gymshark #heworksout #fakemuscles
“If we can’t find the humor in it, why do it? We are all in it together, cliches and all, and Jesse and I are making fun of ourselves just as much as the whole idea.”
Single mom and I hustle like one. Hard worker. Family girl. I have 2 jobs and I only get one full day a week off so let’s have an adventure! . . . . #tinder #onlinedating #tinderlife #tinderdate #tindernightmares #tinderdate #hottie #bumble #swipelife #swipeleft #swiperight #ilovewine #oregon #portland #pdx #pnw #thisiswhyimsingle #nochillzone #toofunny #tinderproblems #dating #wino #roseallday
If you’re interested in looking at more online dating stereotypes, be sure to follow their project on Instagram.
I’m all about anything outdoors. I’m active, super competitive and I refuse to sit around wasting time or my life. If you think you can hang, swipe right. . . . . Hi there! Are you enjoying our feed? We want to hear from you! Leave us a comment if you want to keep seeing our silly posts. And be sure to share our insta with your friends, and let us know what cliches we are missing!
God was making a golden retriever, stopped, and made me instead. Love laughter and adventures. Never married, no kids, no roommates, financially stable. . . . . #tinder #onlinedating #tinderlife #tinderdate #tindernightmares #tinderdate #hottie #bumble #swipelife #swipeleft #swiperight #beard #oregon #portland #pdx #pnw #thisiswhyimsingle #nochillzone #toofunny #tinderproblems #dating