French Tattoos Mix 90s Nostalgia with Traditional Japanese Art
These French tattoos mix 90s nostalgia with traditional Japanese art in the most creative way imaginable. Or should we say unimaginable?
Simply by looking at these original tattoo designs is like taking a trip back to the 90s, where The Simpsons were everybody’s favorite TV show and when Japanese art was making its way through the Western world.
French artist Brindi decided to make a mix of the two, and the results are completely out of this world. Literally! His artworks are surreal and they manage to bring just the right amount of traditional Japanese art, perfectly blended with 90s nostalgia and pop culture.
Brindi started to be interested in tattoos and the art of tattooing from a very early age. He was influenced by his parents and grandpa that were almost completely covered in tattoos. His father even owned a tattoo and piercing shop, and as you can imagine, Brindi’s way to stardom was already paved.
“My grandfather is the one who first introduced me to Japanese traditional tattoo,” says the artist. “He’s covered in geishas, hannyas, dragons and so.”
“Twisting things and using dark humor are making me happy and I have a blast doing it!”
“The Japanese technique fitted my drawing style with its bold lines and flat tints. This graphic codification is also present in The Simpsons,” Brindi added.
“As I am an absolute fan of the series, it was only logical to mix the two universes that count the most for me.”
If you are interested in checking out more of Brindi’s works, be sure to follow his Instagram account, right here!