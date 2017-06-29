Forensic Artist Reconstructed The Face From A Skull-shaped Bottle of Vodka









Forensic artist Nigel Cockerton from Scotland decided to hone his skills by rebuilding the face that would belong to the Crystal Head Vodka. By using his skills as a forensic artist, something that you’d see in movies or TV shows, Nigel decided to have some fun with the skull-shaped bottle of vodka, put out on the market by actor Dan Aykroyd. Probably not that many who have drunk that vodka has thought about how that face would look like in real life.

Nevertheless, Nigel Cockerton has, and by using his skills as a forensic artist, he was able to show it to us as well. So, over the following week, he put his skills to the test and brought to life a smiling skeleton. He started with the basics of anatomy and worked his way up. He started with muscles, skin, and cartilage, slowly but surely making up a face. By using clay, he also added hair.

When finished, the skull resembled an almost crazy person, almost frantically happy. Based on its appearance, Cockerton speculated that it belonged to a European woman or a woman of European descent that was between 21 to 30 years old. Now, the story behind the skull bottle comes from a series of crystal skulls, originally believed to have originated in Mesoamerica. Later, however, it turned out that the theory was false and the skulls were from the 1800s in Germany.

In any case, take a look at what the Scottish forensic artist was able to produce and please give us your opinion in the comment section below. Hope you guys will enjoy this story because we certainly found it extremely interesting, to say the least.

