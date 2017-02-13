Ford Mustang – The Car That Defined All Other Muscle Cars

The Ford Mustang is without a doubt the car that has changed the course of American car history. The whole story began on April 17, 1964, when the Mustang was released. With its long hood and short rear deck, the car became the most successful Ford model after the Model A from 1927. It will also go on to become an iconic part of the whole American automotive design and culture.

The first concept for the Ford Mustang was initially based on the platform of the second generation of the Ford Falcon. It was designed by John Najjar and Philip T. Clark, and initially had two seats and a V4 engine. This was back in 1962 when the model was used on the racetrack and when Ford decided to make it into a production model.

The name for the car was reportedly Najjar’s idea, who was particularly fond of the WWII P-51 Mustang fighter plane. Ford himself credited Najjar for choosing te name.

The First Generation Ford Mustang

When it came to mass production, Ford decided to scrap the idea of a two-seat design in favour a four-seat model. This decision was taken in part due to the relatively low sales they experienced with the previous 2-seat 1955 Thunderbird. So, the designers opted for a 2+2″ model with a straight-6 engine. The exterior design was modelled after the Corvette Stingray and the European Jaguar E-Type. It was then first manufactured on April 17, 1964.

Now, in order to cut down on costs, and reach a consumer-friendly price of $2,368, the Ford Mustang made use of many components and features already found in production for other models. The interior, suspension, chassis, were also used on the Ford Falcon and Fairlane.This also helped a great deal for builders on the assembly line, as well as for repair workers and dealers.

Potential sales were forecasted somewhere at 100,000 models in its first year from starting production. However, the Ford Mustang reached that number in its three months and by the end of the year, it sold a total of 318,000; becoming a record for the company. In 18-months-time, the Ford Mustang passed the one-million mark.

Its design with a long hood and short rear deck proved wildly popular, with the style being called a “pony car”. It also sparked a number of other imitations like the Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Camaro. Later versions, like the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, were built to include even larger, V8 engines

All throughout the 1960’s, Ford was designing larger and larger versions of the Mustang, even though the original model was still achieving success. But as the cars became heavier, bigger engines were fitted in, in order to compensate. By 1969, however, some believed that this trend was getting slightly out of hand and the increasingly aggressive style was beginning to hurt the sales.

The Second and Third Generation of Ford Mustang

The decision of stopping bulking up the Mustangs didn’t come a moment too soon either. In 1973, the oil crisis set in and Ford decided to go the other way with their models. This is why in 1974, a more compact and fuel-efficient version, the Mustang II was ordered. With this model, Ford was able to compete with sleeker sports coupes imported from abroad; models like the Japanese Toyota Celica. In its first year, the Ford Mustang II sold 385,993 cars. During the following years, several other coupes and hatchback versions were released, with a design that would characterise the 1970’s.

By the 1980’s the design had changed and took on a more “aero” look of the time. The models were based on a larger Fox platform and sported four headlights instead of two. This is the reason for why the variations of the Ford Mustang from that period were called “Four Eyes.” Nevertheless, sales during this period began to slide down and the company was looking at further designs.

Its time had to finally come, we suppose, but the Ford Mustang definitely went down in history as an American classic. Nevertheless, there is an entire industry in the United States, revolving around finding, restoring and collecting various models as vintage models. The first generation is particularly of the most interest, with models like the Shelby GT350 being a frequent favourite among collectors.

But regardless of its apparent slide into obscurity, the Ford Mustang has seen a continuous production throughout the years and the 2015 model marks the sixth generation of the car. These newer models pay homage to the 1960’s models when it comes to exterior design, particularly with the grille and hood. Nevertheless, it encompasses a number of different engine types, focusing on fuel efficiency or performance.







