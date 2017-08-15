Gorgeous Flowing Gowns Against Perfect Backgrounds









Flowing gowns and dresses are a staple of style and class. But having both f these qualities requires more than just the dress itself. It’s one thing to be wearing flowing gowns, but if they’re not in the correct settings, you would stand out but in a totally unwanted way.

This is why many fashionable people know that flowing gowns work best with the surrounding environment and background. So, with that being said, artists always work in dresses with the architecture and the background.

One such person is photographer Kristina Makeeva, who has combined her work of travel photography with editorial fashion. In her works, she has paired up some of the world’s most famous landmarks, as well as some of the most picturesque landmarks with some gorgeous flowing gowns that seem like they were made specifically for that place and no other. With these photographs, the artist has tried and succeeded in bringing to light the essence of both the dress itself, as well as the locale where the shooting took place. After all, each place on the face of the world, beautiful or not, is as it is, only if there is an observer there to witness it.

By taking a closer look at the flowing gowns picked for each place, they seem like they are truly mimicking the background, or at least it compliments it in the exact right way as it should.

One great example of almost perfect mimicking is the Cathedral Mosque in St. Petersburg, Russia, where the dress seems as if it was made out of the walls of the cathedral itself. Another similar situation is where the model is wearing a flowing white dress while on a beach in Finolhu, Maldives. Here, we can see the ocean in the background at dusk and a huge white cloud close to the horizon. When it comes to complimenting colours, we can only look at the photo where we have the model sitting on the edge of that blue swimming pool and the surrounding waters all around her, while she is dressed all in bright red.

