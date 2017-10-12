Floating Tent Will Give You A New Way To Experience Nature









What if you could sleep in a floating tent at night when you’re out camping? Well. this is probably what every new person that goes camping for the first time thinks, in fear, maybe of a wild animal visiting their land-based tent at night – that or to suspend their tent somewhere high. But while suspended tents already exist, only recently, floating tents made their appearance.

Known as the Shoal Tent, made by SmithFly, this floating tent is the first of its kind, and is, in fact, a raft that is equipped with a tent on top of it. Well, this description is a bit shallow (pun intended), so we’ll give you the full picture.

Well, the company writes on their website that “The world is your waterbed,” encouraging people to set up camp in the middle of a lake or a tranquil and gentle creek and just let it take you down with it, all the way out to sea. Oh, wait, we were daydreaming there for a bit. Anyway, you get the picture.

This floating tent has no poles like any other ordinary tent. It’s, in fact, an inflatable, waterproof structure that can withstand high winds. The floating tent has three separate air chambers in the raft body – two of them being located in the lower tube, while the third being in the structure itself. The six-inch floor also acts as an air mattress – giving you all you need for a pleasurable experience.

When fully assembled, the Shoal Tent measures 8 by 8 feet and offers enough space inside for people who are 6 feet 3 inches tall. But if you’re taller than that, you could lay diagonally, right? There’s also a storage bag inside, as well as a patch set, and not to mention a foot pump.

