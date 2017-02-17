The Flintstones House Is Up For Sale For $3M!









If you were looking for your favorite childhood home, you’re in luck, because The Flintstones House is up for sale for ‘just’ $3.25M! Anyone interested in this almost once in a lifetime opportunity? If not, be sure to spread the news, because one of your rich friends might buy it and you’ll all have a gay ole time!

The house is located in lovely Malibu, California, so not only will you get all the benefits of living in a ‘prehistoric’ home, you’ll also be getting lots of hours of sunshine every day! Sure, Dino won’t be waiting for you when you buy the house, but what’s stopping you to get a very large dog and name him like that? Exactly.. nothing!

If you’re not married yet, be sure to find a husband named Fred, or a wife name Wilma, and offer your future partner the surprise of a lifetime by moving here! There’s no doubt they’ll love it and they’ll definitely appreciate the $3.25M effort you put in.

Besides the fame factor based on The Flintstones, the original owner of this eccentric house was celebrity TV host, Dick Clark. He hosted the TV show American Bandstand from 1957 to 1987, and was also the host for the game show Pyramid and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which transmitted Times Square’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Still not convinced? Okay, we’ll just leave you to check out the interior design of this unique home. Let’s leave the details to work their magic.

