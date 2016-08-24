Fashion Designer Creates With Only a Pair of Scissors









In order to make fashion, you need to have an eye for fashion. And when you have that, you’ll probably a fashion designer yourself. Anyway, Adam Saaks, a fashion designer himself, shows us what the industry is all about. By making use of a pair of sharp scissors, he is able to transform seemingly bland pieces of garments into sexy and provoking clothing. He has practised and refined this technique for over the past 14 years, just by placing some precision stricken scissor snips here and there.

With his scissors, the fashion designer is able to ordinary bodysuits, jumpsuits or tight dresses into high fashion. In a matter of minutes, you’ll be able to see just how those articles of clothing begin to have ladder-like patterns, which not only look good in and of themselves but also accentuate the female form.

The way he goes about the process is equally as amazing as the finished works themselves. It’s often when he hosts live cutting events where the fashion designer takes his scissors in hand and starts working before a live audience, on a dress or bodysuit worn by someone. Not only does he have to come up with the design on the spot, there is no turning back if a mistake has been made. So, he not only needs to have an intimate knowledge of the fabrics themselves but also a steady hand and how the female body present itself.

Throughout his career, Saaks has designed for celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Heidi Klum and Britney Spears. He even has an online shop if any of you guys are interested. What do you guys thing about this fashion designer and his work? Please leave us your opinion in the comment section below and do be afraid to take a look at his online shop too.











