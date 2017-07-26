What If Famous Movies Took Place In Eastern Europe









Eastern Europe appears in Hollywood movies only as a niche place, let’s say. A gritty location filled with dilapidated, Soviet-style apartment building, and mean-looking people carrying AK-47s and smoking constantly. But while Eastern Europe does have some of those elements, depending on the exact region or country, it is also more than what Hollywood movies let on. Stereotypes sell, after all.

Nevertheless, what it would be like if some of the most famous movies or TV series were filmed in Eastern Europe? How would they look like and what would the environments be like? Well, a Russian art project by the name of 2D Among Us.

“What would it be if our fantasies were all real?”, they say. Now, even though the images are mostly from Russia, they are, nevertheless, representative for many of the countries in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet block.

Now, with that being said, please check out their interpretation of various movies and TV series if they were set in today’s Eastern Europe and please let us know what you think about them. Would these ‘reimaginings’ work in the proper context, do you think, or wouldn’t they?

(Source)

What do you guys think about these mashups? Please leave us your opinion in the comment section below. In the meantime, check out our other related stories here:







