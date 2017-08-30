Expressions Of People Before and After Being Kissed









Being kissed changes people regardless of whatever they were thinking before. And it seems that Johanna Siring, a New York based, Norwegian photographer has realized this since she based one of her latest projects on this very idea. In this project called Kiss of a Stranger, she photographed complete strangers right before and after she gave them a kiss. These photos here were taken during Denmark’s Roskilde Festival.

The way she went about taking these photos was to go up to a fellow festival attendee and ask them to pose for a picture. She would then explain her project and what it’s about and then ask for a kiss. If the other person agreed, then they would lock lips for a couple of seconds, after which she would immediately take the second photo.

“Some would give me a quick kiss and then die of laughter afterward, while some went straight for making out,” Siring tells i-D. “The most interesting part was that I kind of felt that I knew them a little bit after the kiss, and I think this feeling is reflected in the second portraits.”

Siring spent a total of two days comprising her series and culminating with 20 black and white, before and after photos of people being kissed. She also spends her time with portraits of celebrities. But as this latest of projects reveals is that, regardless of whether people are famous or unfamiliar, “every person on this planet has a unique character and personality- there is always a new story to tell,” she said.

What do you guys think about this project? Do you find it revealing in any way? Another good question here would be whether this project would have worked equally as well if the photographer was a man? Nevertheless, please leave us your opinion in the comment section below.

(Source)







