Ex-Marine Stole Truck To Save Vegas Shooting Victims And Got This Message From Owner









This ex-marine stole a truck to save Vegas shooting victims and received this message from the car’s owner which will restore your faith in humanity. It’s not every day you come across real life superheroes, but this former marine is definitely a pure example of how one should look and act like.

Sunday night’s shootings in Las Vegas took a toll not just on the victims and their family, not just on America, but on the entire world. As soon as the Vegas shooting started it made headlines around the globe and everybody was affected by the biggest mass shooting the United States has ever seen.

Taylor Winston, a 29-year-old ex-marine, was present on the strip when the Vegas shooting started. Being in his nature to help people, and having the training to do so behind him, Taylor Winston decided to steal a truck in order to help Vegas victims.

He saw an empty truck with the keys left inside and instantly took it and started transporting victims to the nearest first aid points he could find.

After 3 days he was contacted by the truck’s owner and their text exchange really brings the best in people and it shows that not everybody is interested in material things, especially when it comes to tragedies which affect all of us.

Some people were incredibly impressed not just by Taylor Winston’s actions, but also by his tremendous looks.











