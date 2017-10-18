There Is Mounting Evidence That There’s Another Planet In Our Solar System









Even though nobody has ever seen it, another planet, roughly ten times the size of Earth, may be lurking somewhere in our Solar System. Scientists haven’t yet spotted it, but there is increasing evidence that it actually exists. Known by some as Planet Nine, this almost mythical celestial body may be responsible for some weird inconsistencies our Solar System presents. Planet Nine might be responsible for the unusual stretch of some of the orbits of distant bodies, and maybe even the tilting of the entire solar system on one side.

In 2016, two planetary astrophysicists by the name of Konstantin Batygin and Mike Brown, from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena, became known after they predicted the existence of an unidentified planet located somewhere at the fringes of our solar system.

The two based their predictions on a computer model they designed – where they plugged in all the information we currently have about our solar system. The computer model predicted the unusual pattern of some celestial bodies located in the Kuiper belt, a circumstellar disc of bodies located beyond the known planets, are attracted and aligning themselves in a strange pattern – without any logical explanation.

Under normal circumstances, this erratic behaviour cannot be easily explained – unless there’s another planet, roughly 10 times the size of Earth and 20 times further away from the sun than Neptune is. If this planet actually turns out to be real, it will be classified as a Super-Earth.

“This would be a real ninth planet,” Brown, who is one of the people responsible for de-classifying Pluto as a planet, said at the time of the controversial announcement. “There have only been two true planets discovered since ancient times, and this would be a third. It’s a pretty substantial chunk of our solar system that’s still out there to be found, which is pretty exciting.”

Now, even though this theory might seem as a stretch, other studies about the solar system don’t actually contradict it. In fact, more recent investigations into the layout and behaviour of our solar system, it would be quite hard to properly explain it without the mysterious Planet Nine.

“There are now five different lines of observational evidence pointing to the existence of Planet Nine,” said Batygin, in a recent statement. “If you were to remove this explanation and imagine Planet Nine does not exist, then you generate more problems than you solve. All of a sudden, you have five different puzzles, and you must come up with five different theories to explain them.”

To date, astrophysicists have identified at least six objects within the Kuiper Belt that all point in the same direction. They’re also oriented at a 30-degree angle downward as compared to the rest of the pancake-shaped plane on which the other planets (Earth included) orbit the sun.

Computer simulations, however, also predict that some planets should also be showing a strange tilt if Planet Nine was truly out there. It would also make some objects in our solar system tilt to a 90-degree angle from the previously mentioned plane. Nevertheless, five objects have been observed to fit this description.

What’s more, it is believed that Planet Nine might have also tilted the plane itself over the past 4.5 billion years – since it is already at a 6-degree angle from the sun’s equator. Over time, this planet could actually make the whole plane wobble – similar to a top on a table.

“Planet Nine may have tilted the other planets over the lifetime of the solar system,” said study lead author Elizabeth Bailey, an astrophysicist and planetary scientist at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena.

Lastly, Planet Nine could also explain why some objects far at the outskirts of the solar system orbit in the opposite direction than the rest. Its gravity could be responsible for flinging these objects in the opposite direction.

Now, why can’t we actually find it, you may ask. Well, the answer is that space is big, and compared to the size of the solar system, looking for another planet, even if it’s 10 times the size of Earth, could be like looking for a needle in a haystack. Unlike stars, planets don’t give off visible light and they are much harder to identify. Some other planets, from other solar systems, are easier to identify because scientists are actually looking at a particular star, and every dent in its luminosity indicates that there’s a planet moving in between us here back on Earth and the star itself. But when looking for Planet Nine, is like trying to spot an acorn somewhere on an oak during nighttime.

Anyway, when it comes to the question of its origins, the astrophysicists aren’t too eager to say. They believe that it’s more important to actually find it first before we start developing theories on where it came from. Nevertheless, some speculate that, since Planet Nine is so far out, chances are that it’s actually an exo-planet and not one that formed here around our own sun. Their theory is that sometime in our solar system’s past, our sun was in close proximity to another solar system and during that encounter it might have snatched up a planet from another star. That planet is, of course, the elusive Planet Nine.

