EPIC Game of Thrones GoT Moments Instagrammed In Their Original Spot

These epic Game of Thrones GoT moments Instagrammed in their original filming location offer us a whole new way of looking at things.

Thanks to the hard work and documentation done by Tiia Ohman and Satu Walden, two Finnish travel bloggers who travel the world to shoot GoT locations, we are able to see how the entire Universe created by George RR Martin actually looks like in real life.

Their project is called Fan Girl Quest and every true GoT fan can follow them on Instagram while they document the most epic moments shown on TV.

“The locations for popular shows and movies are usually well documented online, since we’re definitely not the only ones doing the film tourism thing,” Tiia and Satu say.

“Sometimes — like with the Hannibal locations in Florence — we have to be real Sherlocks about it.”

“We keep an eye on recognizable buildings and shapes, scenery, street signs and then use things like Google street view and aerial shots to track them down.”

If you’re interested in their journey, be sure to follow the creative duo on Instagram while they travel through Spain, Croatia, Morocco and Malta.

