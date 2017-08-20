EPIC Game of Thrones GoT Moments Instagrammed In Their Original Spot
These epic Game of Thrones GoT moments Instagrammed in their original filming location offer us a whole new way of looking at things.
Thanks to the hard work and documentation done by Tiia Ohman and Satu Walden, two Finnish travel bloggers who travel the world to shoot GoT locations, we are able to see how the entire Universe created by George RR Martin actually looks like in real life.
Their project is called Fan Girl Quest and every true GoT fan can follow them on Instagram while they document the most epic moments shown on TV.
“The locations for popular shows and movies are usually well documented online, since we’re definitely not the only ones doing the film tourism thing,” Tiia and Satu say.
#GameOfThrones season 7 is upon us!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 In celebration & excitement we’ve published our amazing, delicious, travel-fever-inducing filming location guide that you should DEFINITELY check out & share with a friend who might want to go with you 😊✈️ We’ve visited #Iceland & #NorthernIreland, now aiming for #Croatia #Malta #Spain and #Morocco ❤️ LINK IN BIO!
“Sometimes — like with the Hannibal locations in Florence — we have to be real Sherlocks about it.”
“We keep an eye on recognizable buildings and shapes, scenery, street signs and then use things like Google street view and aerial shots to track them down.”
RELATED STORIES:
- What is the Iron Bank of Braavos up to in the Game of Thrones?
- The Kill Ratio In Game of Thrones Is Quite Realistic – Statistics Say
- Mathematics in Game of Thrones Shows Us Who’s the Main Character
- Time Magazine Took A Psychedelic Shoot With Game of Thrones Cast Members
EPIC Game of Thrones GoT Moments Instagrammed In Their Original Spot
Some sweet #GreatMovieRoadtrip memories from Iceland: this #GameOfThrones location wasn’t an easy one to find, but we took the challenge and smashed it! • We can not wait for the show to be back… and maybe, just maybe, we’ll get to go back to beautiful #Iceland again some day too! For us, @icelandair’s stopover service is pretty perfect as we like to go country hopping from time to time 🙂 #MyStopover #stopover #travel
If you’re interested in their journey, be sure to follow the creative duo on Instagram while they travel through Spain, Croatia, Morocco and Malta.
The King in the North back when he was just a curly-haired bastard with no claim to anything. Ah, how the times have changed… 👑 + Shot on location in Tollymore Forest Park, #NorthernIreland. + Back in 2015 we still used Satu’s old iPad with the thick white edges. These days, we carry around an ASUS ZenPad 3S 10. We’re really hoping to visit the remaining #GameOfThrones countries with it to bring our followers more narrow-edged #sceneframing photos of our favorite characters 😍👏🏼