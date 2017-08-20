EPIC Game of Thrones GoT Moments Instagrammed In Their Original Spot









These epic Game of Thrones GoT moments Instagrammed in their original filming location offer us a whole new way of looking at things.

Thanks to the hard work and documentation done by Tiia Ohman and Satu Walden, two Finnish travel bloggers who travel the world to shoot GoT locations, we are able to see how the entire Universe created by George RR Martin actually looks like in real life.

Their project is called Fan Girl Quest and every true GoT fan can follow them on Instagram while they document the most epic moments shown on TV.

“The locations for popular shows and movies are usually well documented online, since we’re definitely not the only ones doing the film tourism thing,” Tiia and Satu say.

“Sometimes — like with the Hannibal locations in Florence — we have to be real Sherlocks about it.”

“We keep an eye on recognizable buildings and shapes, scenery, street signs and then use things like Google street view and aerial shots to track them down.”

#GameOfThrones in Northern Ireland: it took a LOT of detective work to find the right bridge in this huge forest park, but we managed to get there in the end! It’s the bridge where the Stark family finds the direwolf pups. Read more on our website by clicking on the link in our bio! A post shared by Fangirl Quest (@fangirlquest) on Mar 16, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

#GameOfThrones location in Northern Ireland: The Dark Hedges 🐲🌳👑 #filmtourism #travel A post shared by Fangirl Quest (@fangirlquest) on Nov 21, 2016 at 11:22am PST

One of the #GameOfThrones locations used frequently in the show is called Murlough Bay. Here’s Renly and Loras meeting with Stannis Baratheon on the location. More location info, photos & a detailed map on our website fangirlquest.com 🙃 A post shared by Fangirl Quest (@fangirlquest) on Jun 30, 2016 at 6:29am PDT

#GameOfThrones location in Northern Ireland: Inch Abbey. Apart from the Stark #sceneframing photos we shot a dorky video here + Tiia almost fell into the mud while holding her camera. Adventure? Yes 🙄🙃 A post shared by Fangirl Quest (@fangirlquest) on Jun 13, 2016 at 3:45pm PDT

If you’re interested in their journey, be sure to follow the creative duo on Instagram while they travel through Spain, Croatia, Morocco and Malta.

We are working on a really cool #GameOfThrones location guide for our website. Excited!! Stay tuned 😊 Here’s a #sceneframing photo taken in #NorthernIreland ❤️ A post shared by Fangirl Quest (@fangirlquest) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

Hola from #Vaasa, Finland! We’re going to see @poetsofthefallband live at #FestiVilla tonight, yayy! Staying at #VaakunaVaasa and posing for photos like pros 😂🌸 A post shared by Fangirl Quest (@fangirlquest) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

We adventured to some beautiful #GameOfThrones filming locations in #Iceland! Read more: fangirlquest.com 😍 A post shared by Fangirl Quest (@fangirlquest) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:10am PST











