Emoji Vibrators Are Finally Here!
The emoji vibrators are finally here and we can put an end to all that sexting once and for all. Yes, you will no longer need to look for that eggplant emoji, because you finally have the real thing, right in your very own hands…
Emoji inspired vibrators and dildos were a long time coming and this is why some companies like Emojibators exist. They’re here to fulfill the need of being sexually funny. A need which some people apparently have.
“If you can’t find a date, Emojibate!”
One emoji vibrator costs $32 and they also come with a twist. They’re water proof so you can take them on all your shower adventures.
RELATED STORIES:
- Capture Your “O” Face With The Dildo Selfie Stick (VIDEO)
- Pokémon Go Dildos aka Pokémoan – Gotta Catch ‘Em All
- Wake Up With A Smile On Your Face With The Vibrator Alarm Clock
- ‘The Fatal Consequences of Masturbation’ Explained in a Book From 1830