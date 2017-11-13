Electric Vespa Is Set to Hit the Streets in 2018









In 2018, the streets will be buzzing with the new, electric Vespa. To its credit, as well as other scooters out there, they certainly diminished the amount of CO2 into the air. Without them, many cities, especially in Italy would have been flooded with 2-ton cars, spewing out many times the amount of greenhouse gases than the average scooter. What’s more, many of these cars are only used by the driver, and maybe another passenger – something that the scooter can also do.

Anyway, imagine what an electric Vespa can do! At the 75th International Cycle and Motorcycle Show (EICMA), The Piaggio Group – the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, has unveiled its initial design for an electric Vespa. Dubbed as the Vespa Elettrica (which is simply Italian for “electric Vespa”), this project was first announced during last year’s EICMA.

“Vespa Elettrica is not just an electric scooter, it is Vespa Elettrica,” according to a Piaggio press statement that accompanied the launch. The company added that it’s “a contemporary work of art with a technological heart.”

The new electric Vespa will maintain its iconic look, so don’t worry. But this time around, it will also have the clean energy thing attached to it, so, there’s that. Its motor will be able to give out a continuous 2 kW of energy – with a peak power that’s 4 kW of performance. Piaggio said that it’s “superior to a traditional 50cc scooter.” It also has a range of 100 km (62 miles) in a single charge and it takes it roughly four hours to fully charge.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Vespa is made particularly for the city. And not only do they have the previously mentioned impact over the environment, the new electric Vespa is also silent, making the cities they’re in “less chaotic and more livable, while also countering pollution from an acoustic point of view.”

But aside from these advantages, the electric Vespa also comes completely fitted with a state-of-the-art Vespa Multimedia Platform. This is a multimedia system that allows the rider to connect a smartphone to their vehicle.

