A First Look At The Electric Car That Charges In Just 9 Minutes

When it comes to electric cars, one big problem arises when we take a look at its charging mechanism. Besides the fact that they can run for several hundred miles before needing another ‘refill’ when it does, it usually takes several hours to do so. And anyone who owns a smartphone can attest to this.

Nevertheless, Henrik Fisker, the CEO of Fisker has unveiled his own prototype of a luxury electric vehicle (EV) called the EMotion. And he did it via Twitter, ahead of the official unveiling. These cars are available for preorder, but as we’ve said before, they are luxury vehicles and are pricey. The full price for one EMotion is $129,000, and the deposit for one is $2,000. Production of the car itself is set to begin in 2019.

This car has a reported range of over 400 miles (640 km.) and a top speed of 161 mph (260 kph). And in order to charge the car to run for 60 miles (100 km), one will need to charge it for just 9 minutes. The reason behind this is the fact that the EMotion uses graphene in its batteries. These are developed with Nanotech Energy Inc.

“The EMotion will be equipped with hardware that will allow fully autonomous driving when approved and released by a soon-to-be-announced partnered supplier. The interior will emphasize ultimate comfort and user interface from both front and rear seats, and all seats will have access to screens and infotainment features.”

Now, because we live in a class distinction-style society, every product needs to address all of these spectrums in order to be successful, and electric vehicles are no exception. And as we’ve said before, EMotion is a luxury vehicle aimed at people who can actually afford it. But based on the claims of its capabilities, this car should be able to compete with its diesel and gasoline counterparts with ease.

To go even a step further, this car, again based on the claims about it, should also out-compete Tesla’s Model S. Fisker also claims that he helped design the model in the first place. Nevertheless, the Tesla model has a range of 186 miles (300 km) and takes up to an hour to charge if you use the Tesla Supercharger station.

When it comes to electric vehicles and long ranges, there seems to be some promise coming from Porsche. Their Mission E. model is said to have a range of 250 miles (450 km) and can be charged in 15 minutes. The car is said to be out sometime around 2020.

Volvo and Volkswagen have also thrown their hat into the ring when it comes to electric vehicles, but their aim is towards the general market and not towards the luxury, high-end one. Nevertheless, this sort of competition that is developing can only mean good news for the future customers of electric vehicles, as well as the entire planet as a whole.

