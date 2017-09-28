You Can Seriously Up Your Eating Game With These Incredibly Detailed Skull Bowls









You can seriously up your eating game with these incredibly detailed skull bowls. Here’s why you shouldn’t think twice about getting a skull bowl for yourself. It will really kick your breakfast habits in a totally different hemisphere.

These skull bowls are ideal for any kitchen, especially if you’re into being the most eccentric person in your group. They serve as perfect conversation pieces and they’re also very practical for eating just about anything you can cook.

Starting from your daily cereal early in the morning and all the way to meatballs for dinner, anything is possible with these beautifully-detailed and hyper-realistic skull bowls. It will give you the sensation that everything you’re eating is a whole lot more interesting that your regular meal.

These skulls are handcrafted by the talented people at Catacomb Culture and you can find all their products on their Etsy shop, right here. Each skull can ‘fit’ up to 16 ounces (453.5 grams) of food and snacks, so you’ll feel quite full after every serving.

Due to the hand carving process, each skull bowl is unique, just like real human skulls, so you’ll be getting something original and especially tailored for you and your friends to enjoy. You can also request spells or blessings and any other message you would like to be carved inside the skull bowl.

If you’re interested in scaring your friends the next time you will be eating together, be sure to get your personalized skull bowl, right here.









