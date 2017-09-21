Earth Is A Hybrid Planet Based On A New Classification









According to a new classification system, proposed by a team of scientists, the Earth is a hybrid planet. But what does that mean? Well, to answer that question, we must first look at what stage the planet is in at the moment.

Humanity’s impact on Earth is not negligible. In fact, it is so big that the proposed geological era we are currently is known as the Anthropocene. This is a time in our planet’s history when much of the Earth’s surface is dominated by man-made activities, materials, and emissions.

Now, according to urban ecologist Marina Alberti from the University of Washington, Earth can be categorized as a hybrid planet, based on this new astrobiological classification scheme that quantifies the amount of energy harvested by the ecology it lives on it.

The Kardashev Scale

This classification system is actually based on the Kardashev scale, devised by Soviet astrophysicist Nikolai Kardashev in 1964. Kardashev proposed the idea that there are three types of civilizations in the universe, based on their technological advancement level.

Type I is a civilization that has the capacity to harvest all the energy provided by their home planet, as well as maximising that energy to its fullest potential. This energy is, of course, comprised of everything, including solar, thermal, and oceanic energy, among all others.

We human beings aren’t yet a Type I but are making steady strides to get there, even though it might still take a long while. We’re at about 0.73, at the moment. Now, a Type II civilization is one that has the capacity of harnessing all the energy from their planet’s star – something that would require a sort of Dyson sphere – or something along those lines.

A Type III, is a civilization so advanced, it’s able to gather and utilize all the energy from an entire galaxy. The classification goes on all the way to Type V, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.

The New Classification

But according to Alberti and her fellow scientists, the Kardashev scale doesn’t take into account several elements.

“The Kardashev scale originated from a particular historical moment in thinking about exo-civilisations, in which technology would be unconstrained, hence its focus on energy consumption alone,” the authors write in their paper, probably hinting to the 60s being heavily influenced by Star Trek.

“In the years since Kardashev proposed the classification system, we have learned (the hard way perhaps) that biospheres are not so easily ignored.”

So, what they say is that in order for any civilization to reach Type I in the Kardashev scale, it must first pass a few checkpoints in terms of how sustainable it is to the planet and environment it lives on. In other words, this new classification determines how successful is humanity at enduring on Earth based on the energy it harvests.

“Our thesis is that the development of long-term sustainable versions of an energy-intensive civilization must occur on a continuum of interactions between life and its host planet,” the researchers write.

The Classes

The classes here are as follows. Class I is a planet that has no atmosphere, like Mercury. Class II is a planet with an atmosphere but no life, like Mars or Venus. Class III is a planet with a thin biosphere and organic life but where this life has not yet evolved the capacity to alter the evolutionary state of the planet – like our planet before Humans.

Class IV is what Earth used to be until relatively recently, but is now a hybrid planet headed towards Class V. A Class V is a planet that is heavily affected by an advanced and energy-intensive species.

“Even with highly pessimistic assumptions about the probabilities for the evolution of technological civilizations over the history of the Universe, there likely have been many Class V planets across cosmic history (though we note that our galaxy could still be sterile now),” the team explains in their paper.

In other words, before we can reach Type I on the Kardashev Scale, we must first reach Class V on this scale, and to do that before we destroy ourselves, we must first fully exploit all sorts or renewable sources of energy, particularly solar. That’s because solar is by far the most abundant and the most cost-effective.

(Source)








