Earth Day This Year Will Be Honoured With A March For The Sake Of Science









Earth Day has been celebrated on April 22nd every year since 1970. This day was chosen in order to bring the issues of the world into the public eye, at least one day a year. Earth Day stands to show just how fragile nature and the entire living eco-system is in regards to even the slightest changes of the planet.

But while scientists and environmentalists held this day in high regard, this year, however, Earth Day is even more important. Not only is the environment, and by extension, our very way of life as we know it, in danger, but now science itself -the thing that brought pretty much everything man-made we see around us today – is in the same peril.

This is why people will organise and take part in the March for Science this year during Earth Day. The current administration is no longer interested in the opinion and advice of the experts – people who’ve dedicated their entire lives to learn and understand the workings of different branches of science – and instead focus on their immediate needs according to their own level of understanding. This is why the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is now in danger, the organisation that aims to take science out of the labs and into the real world.

The organisers of the March for Science invite everyone to join who is a believer in scientific research and fact and evidence-based policies. The main event will take place in Washington, D.C on the 22nd of April, during Earth Day, but there will also be another 100 satellite protests all across the globe. If you want to take part in the event or to kept up to date on various events, then check out the March for Science homepage.

(Source)

Here are some other articles you might like:











