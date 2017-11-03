The Dubai Police Will Soon Be Zipping Around In Hoverbikes









Hoverbikes will soon be a centrepiece in the Dubai Police arsenal. At the 37th Gitex Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the local police force announced that their officers will soon be zipping above traffic on these electric hoverbikes. Looking like a crossbreed between something out of Star Wars and a present-day commercial drone, these battery-powered hoverbikes can fly at altitudes of about five meters (16.4 feet) and at speed of up to 70 kmph (43.5 mph). These bikes were initially developed for emergency response teams by Russian drone manufacturer Hoversurf. Its official name is the Hoversurf Scorpion.

First Sergeant Ali Ahmad Mohammad told Gulf News that the Scorpion can take an officer over heavy traffic in case of an emergency: “The bike can also fly without a passenger and can go up to six kilometres,” he said. “It can fly for 25 minutes and can carry up to 300kg (661 lbs) of weight at a speed of 70kmph.”

CEO of Hoversurf, Alexander Atamanov, confirmed via Facebook that they’ve reached an agreement with the Dubai Police to mass produce these hoverbikes in the Dubai area.

During the Gitex Technology Week, the police also revealed that they will be implementing other pieces of advanced technology. Among these is an electric motorbike equipped with multiple cameras used to identify reckless drivers on the road, as well as self-driving cars that that scan the streets for persons of interest by making use of biometric software.

“It can recognize people in any area and identify suspicious objects and can track suspects,” Dubai Police Smart Services Department director Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi told Gulf News. “It will be deployed at tourist destinations in Dubai. It has cameras and will be linked to the command room.”

