What Kind Of Drugs Kill The Most People In The US









Drugs and alcohol are responsible for more than 80,000 deaths every year in the US alone. These statistics come directly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WONDER database. Among other things, this database keeps a tally of all the deaths by certificates.

In the United States, like in many other countries, for that matter, the cause of death for every person needs to be accompanied by the disease or any other complication, or detail that came before it. So, this chart below, created by Popular Science, lists all the drug-related deaths in the US and which are classified as “accidental poisoning,” “intentional self-poisoning,” “assault by drugs,” and “poisoning with undetermined intent,” among others.

Now, in the case of a death, the death certificate also needs to be accompanied by several other additional causes. So, when it comes to death caused by drugs, there is also the particular drug found in the system at the moment of the autopsy. Some overdoses, however, don’t have the toxicity test results listed, in which case they are listed as “unspecified”.

But even if these results and statistics aren’t 100% perfect, they do show that between 1990 and 2010, the reported cases of overdoses in the US has more than doubled. And out of them, a quarter are caused by drugs in the pharmaceuticals category. And out of all of these overdoses caused by pharmaceuticals, three-quarters are caused by opioids – analgesics, prescription painkillers like OxyContin and Vicodin.

Interestingly, or not, depending on your knowledge on the matter, illegal drugs such as marijuana or LSD are almost nonexistent in this chart and are clumped up with other drugs.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that these statistics do not take into account nonresidents in the US or US citizens living abroad.

(Source)












