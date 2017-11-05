Doggies Eating Peanut Butter And Licking Their Faces In Delight









Peanut butter is one of life’s simple pleasures. Don’t believe me? Then take a look at these doggos licking their faces after eating some. Some years ago, Cleveland area photographer, Greg Murray got a dog, a Mastiff named Bailey. This breed is notorious for the sheer amount of drool it leaves behind. Nevertheless, he was constantly trying to photograph her doing it, so, the best way to do it was to give her some peanut butter.

Going on from there, Murray went on to make an entire series called “For the Love of Peanut Butter.” Inspired by Bailey, he began giving other dogs peanut butter and then photographed them while they were handling it. And we can all see their bliss and delight trying to lick it off their faces.

To date, over 90 dogs have been photographed in this way, and 20 more are scheduled to do so. Murray is planning to put an album together via Kickstarter, dedicated to his dog, Bailey, who unfortunately passed away since then. As a rescue advocate, Murray also volunteers at dog shelters, trying to show that the so-called, “bully breeds” aren’t that bad as they are portrayed to be.

His goal with the project is to make people “happy, and laugh…As a photographer, my first job is to make my clients and the people that like my work, happy. If I do that, everything else falls into place.”

According to Murray, every photo session takes about 10 minutes, and that only a small spoonful is given to each dog. He also adds that the peanut butter he gives them contains no Xylitol, which can be unsafe for dogs.

(Source)











