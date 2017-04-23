How Different Stuff Is Made – The GIF Series









This is how different stuff is made – the GIF series. ‘How It’s Made’ is truly one amazing and eye opening show, but living in such a fast-paced society, we rarely get the chance to see the full TV show. Most people don’t even watch the show on TV anymore, they just wait for the official Youtube channel to upload the episodes online.

However, watching videos still takes up a lot of our valuable time, even if it offers more detailed information. Sometimes, all we want to know is just how different stuff is made, without getting all that technical. This very well done GIF series explains how various things are created, some of which we wouldn’t even have thought about looking up on Youtube.

What engineering marvel surprises you the most out of this GIF series?

1. Bullets

2. Pencils

3. Poptarts

4. Macaroni Noodles

5. Wire Fencing

6. Ice Cream Sandwiches

7. Pretzels

8. Bottle Caps

9. Highlighters

10. Trombones

11. Playing Cards

12. Springs

13. Army Helmets

14. Metal Chains

15. CGI Effects in Movies

Science is absolutely amazing, especially if you look at it through very beautifully explained gifs. It just makes it simpler for all of us non-engineers to understand how basic things are manufactured.

