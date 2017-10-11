How Different Dinnertime Looks Across America
In case you were wondering how other people eat dinner, here’s exactly how different dinnertime looks like across America. Which one of these family dinners best describe your family’s habits?
The US is one incredibly big and vast land. This leads to people having a wide range of habits, starting from the accents and different words they use, and all the way to our daily little things like having a family dinner. Dinnertime on the East Coast could look a lot more different than dinnertime on the West Coast.
Luckily for us, Milwaukee-based photographer Lois Bielefeld decided to take it upon herself and document dinnertime habits across the US. She went inside people’s homes during the week and took photos of people while having their regular dinner. Regular for some, a little bit stranger for others.
#1 Thursday: Frances & Joan
Her photos series was called Weeknight Dinners, and you can view the entire collection, right here.
“I’m super nosy about people’s habits,” says Lois. “I’ve always craved going into people’s homes- it’s inspiring, curious. It gives so many sometimes subtle and sometimes blatant insights about someone.”
#2 Wednesday: Willie Mae
Some people keep it simple and natural, while some people tend to have a more elaborate dinner when being photographed. At least that’s what Lois Bielefeld suspects, but either way, the photo series is truly revealing, showing us different dinnertime habits across America.
#3 Monday: Joalice
How does your family dinnertime look like compared to these family snaps?
#4 Monday: Zoe, Dave, Emma, And Karen
#5 Monday: Steven And Jomo
#6 Monday: Rina And Giuseppe
#7 Wednesday: Norbert & Marie-Josée
#8 Tuesday: Alex, Sophia, Kathy, David, Claudia, Eva & Ana
#9 Wednesday: Marc & Jan
#10 Wednesday: Glynis, Liam, Jorin, And Mona