Denmark’s Future Spiraling Treetop Walkway Will Be Amazing









Denmark is expecting to have this amazing spiralling treetop walkway finished by 2018. Besides looking great, the reason they’re building it is to reintroduce people to nature. There’s a reason for why there isn’t enough public uproar about our impact on the environment, and that’s because we’re disconnected from it.

In the 1800s, only 3 percent of the population was living in cities. By 1900, that percentage rose to 14. In 2008, the population was evenly split between the rural and the urban, and by 2050 it’s expected that over 70% of the population will be living in cities. This number is, of course, larger in developed countries. And many of these people rarely, if ever, leave their urban environment.

This means that people become increasingly detached from the world at large, and look at nature as something that isn’t involved in their daily lives whatsoever. But pristine nature is what brings us clean air and water – and without those, urban living, like any other type of living would not be possible – or it would be much nastier than it is today. Nature is seen today by many, as space and space exploration is. Since we don’t have any real contact with outer space, we tend to not give it a second thought, and as a result, NASA’s budget has been shrinking year after year.

Denmark’s Spiraling Treetop Walkway

Anyway, one of Denmark’s ways to reconnect people with nature is to build this amazing spiralling treetop walkway. It was designed by the EFFEKT architecture studio, in such a way as to guide hikers, tourists, and visitors alike towards a new perspective of the forest, and without actually harming the surrounding environment. The wooden walkway will be 45 meters tall, offering a stunning 360-degree view of the surrounding forest, from the lowest to its highest level.











