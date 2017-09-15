Denmark’s Food Waste Has Been Cut By 25% Thanks To Only One Woman









Food waste is a major concern to the world. In fact, all types of waste is a major concern to the world. Up until fairly recently, humanity didn’t have to worry about how much of anything it was wasting, but now things need to change, and they need to change fast.

When it comes to food waste, it is estimated that roughly 40% of all foods are going to waste in one form or another. Statistics show that with only the food wasted in Europe and the United States, we could feed the entire world three times over. In the face of such odds, it would seem that no one person can really do anything about it, other than trying to not be part of the problem.

But as Selina Juul has shown us, one person can embody the solution to that problem, if that person is determined enough. She has been credited by the Danish Government for single-handedly lowering Denmark’s food waste by 25 percent in just five years.

Selina Juul’s organization known as Stop Spild Af Mad – which translates as Stop Wasting Food – reorganized the country’s entire drivers on how to tackle food waste. She moved to Denmark from Russia when she was 13 years old and was shocked to see the amount of food being wasted on a daily basis.

She told the BBC: “I come from a country where there were food shortages, we had the collapse of infrastructure, communism collapsed, we were not sure we could get food on the table”.