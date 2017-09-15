Denmark’s Food Waste Has Been Cut By 25% Thanks To Only One Woman

By
Amanda Cartwright
-
0

Denmark’s Food Waste Has Been Cut By 25% Thanks To Only One Woman

Denmark's Food Waste Has Been Cut By 25% Thanks To Only One Woman
Denmark’s Food Waste Has Been Cut By 25% Thanks To Only One Woman




Food waste is a major concern to the world. In fact, all types of waste is a major concern to the world. Up until fairly recently, humanity didn’t have to worry about how much of anything it was wasting, but now things need to change, and they need to change fast.

When it comes to food waste, it is estimated that roughly 40% of all foods are going to waste in one form or another. Statistics show that with only the food wasted in Europe and the United States, we could feed the entire world three times over. In the face of such odds, it would seem that no one person can really do anything about it, other than trying to not be part of the problem.

But as Selina Juul has shown us, one person can embody the solution to that problem, if that person is determined enough. She has been credited by the Danish Government for single-handedly lowering Denmark’s food waste by 25 percent in just five years.

Selina Juul’s organization known as Stop Spild Af Mad – which translates as Stop Wasting Food – reorganized the country’s entire drivers on how to tackle food waste. She moved to Denmark from Russia when she was 13 years old and was shocked to see the amount of food being wasted on a daily basis.

Denmark's Food Waste Has Been Cut By 25% Thanks To Only One Woman
image via olioex.com

She told the BBC: “I come from a country where there were food shortages, we had the collapse of infrastructure, communism collapsed, we were not sure we could get food on the table”.

 

“She was this crazy Russian woman that walked in the door, with a crazy idea about stop wasting food and she has come really far since,” Maria Noel, communication officer of Dagrofa, a Danish retail company, told the BBC.

“She basically changed the entire mentality in Danemark,” she added.

Ms Juul convinced Rema 1000, the country’s biggest low-cost supermarket chain, to replace all its quantity discounts with single item discounts to minimise food waste.

A grocer at Rema 1000, Max Skov Hanser, said that the store wasted anywhere in between 80 to 100 bananas every single day. But after the supermarket put out a sign saying “take me I’m single,” the number of wasted bananas dropped by 90%.

Ms Juul said consumers are the “biggest wasters”.

“Food waste is the lack of respect for our nature, for our society, for the people who produce the food, for the animals, and the lack of respect for our time and your money,” she said.

(Source)