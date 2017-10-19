Academics Decipher 3,200-Year-Old Hieroglyphic Inscription









Back in 1878, a group of people from the small Turkish village of Beyköy came across a 14-inch (35-cm) tall and 95-foot-long limestone hieroglyphic inscription with an unknown language written on it. It would take another 70 years before some scholars were able to translate it. This language is known as Luwian. Nevertheless, academics only now were able to translate this particular hieroglyphic inscription.

This ancient language, as well as the people who used it, once existed in what is now modern-day northern Syria and western Turkey. These people went extinct sometime around 600 BC and are believed by some to be infamous “Sea People” that devastated the East Mediterranean – bringing forth the end of the Bronze Age. These Sea People, as they were known to the Egyptians at the time, led to the collapse of the other civilization in the region, particularly in Greece, Crete, the Levant, and even severely weakened the Egyptians who would never again recover. This was a period in time which some historians sometimes like to call “World War Zero.”

In any case, this particular frieze is the longest Bronze Age hieroglyphic inscription and at the time of its discovery, French archaeologist Georges Perrot thankfully copied the inscription before it was hauled away and used in the construction of a mosque.

And as fate would have it, the plaque, as well as the inscriptions made on it, were lost until 2012 when Perrot’s notes were discovered in the estate of the famous archaeologist, James Mellaart.

A team of Swiss and German archaeologists say that they were able to decipher what was written on that inscription. According to Eberhard Zangger, president of Luwian Studies, the hieroglyphic inscription talks about the battles, victories and conquests of prince Muksus. This prince was from the kingdom of Mira which controlled Troy, by the way.

Now, given that only about two dozen people in the world know how to read Luwian, and the 95-foot-long frieze’s decipherment is quite an accomplishment. This translation also helps bring a better understanding of history as well.

“According to the inscription, the Luwians from western Asia Minor contributed decisively to the so-called Sea Peoples’ invasions—and thus to the end of the Bronze Age in the eastern Mediterranean,” states Zangger in the Luwian Studies press release.

Some other historians, however, are sceptical about the whole affair. They say that we shouldn’t take this finding for granted so easily, because, after all, the translation was based on some notes and not the original thing. They also say that the plaque may have been a forgery, to begin with.

Nevertheless, others claim that it would be incredibly hard to forge such a long description in the first place and that Mellaart himself did not understand Luwian in the first place. Their findings will be published in the Dutch Archeological and Historical Society’s December issue.

