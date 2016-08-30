Dain Ironfoot From The Lord Of The Rings

Dain Ironfoot









Dain Ironfoot was the Dwarf Lord of the Iron Hills. He was the one responsible for killing Azog the Defiler, Leader of the Orcs, at the battle of Azanulbizar, close to the entrance into Moria. By doing so, he was able to avenge both his father Nain and his grand-uncle Thror, who were killed by Azog. In the movie however, Azog survives this battle and is one of the main antagonists in The Hobbit. After this battle was over, king Thrain (Thorin’s father) wanted to enter Moria and conquer it completely, but Dain prevented him from doing so. He realized that, even if they won the battle, it was still impossible for the dwarves to reclaim it.

After the death of Thorin, Fili and Kili during the Battle of Five Armies, Dain becomes the fifth King under the Mountain. He proved to be a wise and just ruler, and the dwarves flourished as a people during this period. Gloin described him as venerable and fabulously rich. While Sauron was looking for the Ring of Power, he sent several messengers to Erebor, promising Dain three of the seven dwarfish rings, as well as Moria, if he reveals the location of Bilbo Baggins. Dain turned down his offers every time. At the Battle of Dale, during the War of the Ring, Dain, even though very old, died at the gates of Erebor, guarding the body of his ally, Brand, King of Dale and grandson of Bard the Bowman. He was succeeded by his son, Thorin III Stonehelm, during whose time dwarves settled colonies in Moria and Aglarond.

