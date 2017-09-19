The Dadbag Is Perfect For People Who Want A Dad Bod Without Eating Junk Food









The Dadbag is perfect for people who want a dad bod without eating junk food. Oh, yes! This is exactly what your nutritionist would recommend if you were ever going to ask him how to get a dad bod.

Like the creator of Dadbag says, a good dadbod is hard to get without eating a lot f junk food so this is why this contraption is such an innovative idea.

“I made the dadbag because I’m desperate to have dad bod but I’m also very concerned about the health risks associated with it. The solution is quite simple, a bumbag with a proper dad belly printed on it. Now I can put on a dad bod whenever I feel like it and even store my valuables in it,” the creator wrote on BoredPanda.

“The Dadbag is currently not available to buy, but I’m on the lookout for partners and manufacturers to hopefully go into mass production soon,” he added. Until then, be sure to follow the Dadbag on Instagram, right here!

