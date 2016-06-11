Art, Culture, Funny, Lifestyle, Sex & Love, Trends, Viral,

Cynic Illustrations About Life and Adulthood

These cynic illustrations about life and adulthood are all you need to see today in order to get you started in life. After analyzing these very honest and sometimes brutal illustrations, you will either realize that your life is heading in the wrong direction, or that you are perfectly on track to also becoming a cynical person, like so many others.

Mexican illustrator and graphic designer Eduardo Salles manages to bring out the worst in people, by simply illustrating adulthood realities we all know, but never want to acknowledge because it will simply hurt too much.

Eduardo Salles captures the pure essence of life, in a very cynical, yet funny way. It’s just one of those illustration series that makes you think twice about life and about your daily habits. Which one of these very candid and cynic illustrations best applies to your type of lifestyle?

This is how it works!

This is how it works!
Never let people get in the way of you being you!

Never let people get in the way of you being you!
We've all seen news like these...

We’ve all seen news like these…
It's time to get out of your comfort zone!

It’s time to get out of your comfort zone!
Carnivore / Vegetarian / Vegan - Which one are you?

Carnivore / Vegetarian / Vegan – Which one are you?
Jesus loves you!

Jesus loves you!
How the world has changed throughout history...

How the world has changed throughout history…
Which one do you hate the most?

Which one do you hate the most?
Life, just random, cynical and candid illustrations about life.




Written by T.B.V.

Passionate Explorer and Co-Founder @Gipsy_Ninja & @PencilNex. Life's short, go out with a bang!